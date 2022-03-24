Chelsea star wants talks with next Manchester United manager before deciding future: Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus in recent weeks. The German's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season. Thomas Tuchel's side cannot renew Rudiger's contract due to the economic sanctions imposed on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

According to Christian Falk as per Metro, Antonio Rudiger is considering a move to Manchester United but is keen to have negotiations with the club's next manager before making a decision on his future.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late November and appointed Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim boss until the end of the season. The German has been unable to resurrect the Red Devils' fortunes and is therefore unlikely to be hired on a permanent basis.

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino are believed to be the front-runners for the managerial position at Old Trafford. Reports suggest Manchester United have begun negotiations with Ten Hag but are also considering Pochettino for the job.

Manchester United's next manager will have to rebuild the squad and make some statement signings this summer if he is to turn around the club's fortunes. The Red Devils are likely to prioritize signing a world-class defender to partner Raphael Varane after growing frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Antonio Rudiger has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Chelsea in January 2021. He helped the Blues win the Champions League title last season and has been one of the shining lights at Stamford Bridge this season. The 29-year-old has also scored three goals in 42 appearances.

Rudiger had this season rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with Chelsea due to the club's reluctance to match his £200,000-per-week wage demands. Manchester United are one of the few clubs in the world that can offer him the salary package he desires.

The German is keen to see the direction in which the Red Devils are heading, and is therefore eager to have negotiations with the club's next manager before considering a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could prefer a move to Juventus over Manchester United

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Italian giants Juventus are believed to be leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer this summer. The Bianconeri are keen to sign a replacement for veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Juventus are going through a transition phase under Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri have endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign but seem to be heading in the right direction.

The Serie A giants currently sit in fourth place in the league table and were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by Villarreal. The club did, however, manage to sign Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria during the January transfer window.

They have won four and drawn one of their last five league games, and are just seven points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Antonio Rudiger could therefore prefer a move to Juventus over Manchester United as the Italian club are likelier to provide him with the chance to win silverware in the near future.

