Chelsea still in contact with representatives of 18-year-old midfielder despite failed £50 million bid: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly still in touch with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia's representatives after a £50 million bid for the player was rejected on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Lavia, 18, joined Southampton from Manchester City for £12 million plus add-ons in July this year. The Belgian penned a five-year deal with the Saints before making his Premier League debut in his team's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on August 6.

A tenacious presence in the heart of midfield, Lavia has started five out of six Premier League matches for his new club this campaign. He became the first player born in 2004 to score in the Premier League after his goal in Southampton's 2-1 win over Chelsea on August 30.

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Blues had approached Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the final days of the transfer market with a £50 million bid for Lavia. The Saints refused to enter negotiations as the player is considered "untouchable".

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are still in contact with Lavia's representatives despite having signed Denis Zakaria on a season-long loan deal to address their midfield issues.

After coming through the ranks at Anderlecht, Lavia joined Manchester City in the summer of 2020. He was named the 2020-21 Premier League 2 Player of the Season for his contribution to a title win.

The Belgian was handed his first-team debut by Pep Guardiola in a League Cup third-round clash against Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Lavia, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Saints' clash against the west London outfit, is currently out for four more weeks.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will next play RB Salzburg in their second UEFA Champions League Group E fixture on Wednesday (September 14) at home.

Graham Potter offers his first impression of 'positive' Chelsea squad

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, new Chelsea head coach Graham Potter heaped praise on his new group of players and outlined his mission statement. He told reporters (via Football London):

"The response has been really positive. A really honest group, a really responsible group. They've been positive around the training ground. They want to achieve and do well. I am happy with the team and the squad."

He continued:

"I promise I'll do my very best every single day. The team I'd like to see is balanced between attack and defence. We want a humble team that fights. We want our own identity and that supporters can see what we're going to do."

