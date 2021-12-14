Chelsea still largely unconvincing despite returning to winning ways against Leeds United

Just a few weeks ago, Chelsea were tipped to win the Premier League after opening a four-point lead at the top of the table.

However, things have quickly changed not only in the league table but also in terms of the Blues' output as they are currently struggling to win games.

There was a time when Thomas Tuchel’s side used to blow away their opponents. They thrashed Tottenham Hotspur, hit Norwich City for seven, smashed Newcastle United and routed Leicester City this season.

In recent weeks, though, the London giants have been a pale shadow of their old selves. They are no longer dominant and have lost their defensive solidity, which saw them rack up several clean sheets earlier in the season.

Chelsea fortunate to win against Leeds United

Against Leeds United on Saturday, Chelsea rode their luck for large parts of the game. They had no control over the proceedings and were often disjointed.

If it weren't for a late penalty from Jorginho which sealed a 3-2 win, the Blues would've dropped valuable points once again.

Thomas Tuchel was very honest when he said his side were fortunate to beat Watford a fortnight ago. It’s fair to say the Blues were once again lucky to get a win against Leeds United.

The scoreline was flattering and not a true reflection of the game. On another day, Chelsea could easily have been punished for their sloppiness and lethargy against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Blues limping in recent weeks

As mentioned earlier, Chelsea used to be favorites for the Premier League title. However, they are now third favorites behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Their position on the league table is no fluke. Despite being just two points away from the top spot, the Blues have not been playing well in recent weeks.

Tuchel admitted after the win over Leeds United, as quoted by Chelseafc.com:

“We deserved to win but of course we were a bit lucky to score a goal so late into injury time. I’m very happy because we came back twice from conceding equalisers and showing that sort of character is very impressive. We turned things around, which really pleased me.”

“I’m very happy with the players because this was a tough match and we showed great character both mentally and physically. We played just three days ago in Russia so we didn’t have much time to recover in time for this match.”

Tuchel may have tried to sugarcoat things, but the truth is that Chelsea have not been good enough in recent matches. Their poor performance against Leeds United was not an isolated case either.

The Blues didn’t show up against Manchester United, were spineless against West Ham United and lacked focus against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Also Read Article Continues below

Should this continue, Tuchel and his side are bound to drop more points in the coming weeks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh