One of the most popular misconceptions in football is that Chelsea was a mid-table team before Roman Abramovich came on board. In reality, however, this was never the case. Chelsea were a rather formidable team in the pre-Abramovich era. They were strong contenders for the English Premier League, and they often picked up European spots as well.

The Blues have a strong history, spanning well over 100 years, and talented players have always come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge. In fact, there is rarely a decade gone by where Chelsea did not field a world-class footballer in their side.

However, with Roman Abramovich's entrance into the club's affairs, Chelsea took off on a positive trajectory that would see them enjoy great success in the last two decades. The Russian billionaire revamped the squad and brought in controversial manager Jose Mourinho, who spearheaded Chelsea to back-to-back Premier League titles.

With their most successful era (19 major trophies in under 20 years) coming after Abramovich took over, it shouldn't come as a shock that nearly every player on this list of Chelsea's all-time Premier League XI entered post-Abramovich.

So good to have you back today! 💙 pic.twitter.com/fC9TtgIMTI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2021

There are perhaps some players, like William Foulke (the club's first goalie) and Ron Harris (who has made the most appearances for Chelsea), who should be included in this list. However, they were not nearly as successful as the more modern Chelsea squads.

So without further ado, let's take a look at this list of Stamford Bridge heroes and legends, one of whom still plays for the club.

GK: Petr Cech

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2

If anyone was key to Chelsea's success through the last two decades, it would have to be the domineering 6'5 former Czech international between the sticks: Petr Cech. Joining the club in 2004 as one of the first transfer deals under Abramovich, the star goalkeeper went on to achieve legendary status at Stamford Bridge.

Instrumental in Jose Mourinho's side that won back-to-back Premier League titles, Cech picked up the Golden Glove after keeping a record 24 clean sheets in a Premier League season. The commanding goalkeeper continued his fine form for the Blues after his head injury, eventually helping them to a domestic double and a UEFA Champions League win, and breaking goalkeeping records along the way.

Throughout his spell at Stamford Bridge, Cech won the Europa League, four FA Cups, three League Cups, four Premier League titles, and a Champions League title. His individual awards, both in the Premier League and internationally, are quite numerous. He also holds the record for the highest number (4) of Golden Glove awards in Premier League history.

Thomas Tuchel has named Petr Čech as the one Chelsea legend he would sign if he could. pic.twitter.com/0R0hZ31z2Y — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 9, 2021

Although he joined Arsenal, where he eventually retired, the star goalkeeper returned to Chelsea where he came on board as a technical advisor. Such is his love for the Blues!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian