Chelsea submit €60m offer for top transfer target, 'close' to reaching agreement - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly close to reaching an agreement for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

According to TeamTalk (via Football Talk), the Blues have submitted a €60 million offer to the La Liga giants in a bid to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge. While a transfer in the ongoing window has been ruled out, the Frenchman could join Thomas Tuchel's side in the summer.

The Premier League giants could be left in dire straits defensively by the end of the season. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all set to run out their contracts in the summer. While Rudiger has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Azpilicueta and Christensen have been subject to interest from Barcelona.

Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez. Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decision

Losing all three defenders would be a massive blow to Tuchel. The German tactician will definitely need to bring in reinforcements. Chelsea will still have Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr to call upon but will want to add quality signings to their squad.

The Blues have been linked with Marquinhos in recent times, but as things stand, he looks set to continue at Paris Saint-Germain. They have also reportedly registered their interest in Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule, who will be a free agent in the summer.

Chelsea were unsuccessful in previous attempts to prize Jules Kounde away from Sevilla

Interestingly, Chelsea were linked with Kounde for large swathes of last summer's transfer window. They even submitted a bid of around €55 million close to the end of August.

However, Sevilla rejected the deal as they held out for a €70 million bid. Heavy financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic were one reason for their rejection of Chelsea's offer. The other reason was that the Blues' bid came too late during the window for Sevilla to sign a replacement.

Chelsea are pushing once again for 23 year old Jules Koundé. Sevilla's situation remains the same they DO NOT want to sell this month. Chelsea are willing to agree the deal now and bring the defender to Stamford Bridge in the summer

Consequently, Kounde has stayed with Julen Lopetegui's side and has been a key player for them as well. The 23-year-old has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season and has helped Sevilla reach second place in La Liga.

They are only four points behind league leaders Real Madrid but exited the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16. Lopetegui's side have also dropped out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages and into the UEFA Europa League.

Edited by S Chowdhury