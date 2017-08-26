Reports: Chelsea superstar desperate to join Real Madrid

Both Zidane and Perez are reportedly huge admirers of this Chelsea player

Real Madrid have been in brilliant form under Zidane

What's the story?

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and now latest reports in Spanish daily Don Balon (via Express) claim that the Belgian is ready to push for a transfer should Madrid make a bid before the transfer window ends.

The Belgian winger topped Zidane's wishlist before he picked up a nasty ankle injury. With Hazard close to full fitness and Mbappe close to joining PSG, it seems that Los Blancos could once again reignite their interest in the 26-year-old superstar. Both Perez and Zidane are long term admirers of the pacy winger and it will be interesting to if they do indeed launch a big money bid for the Chelsea star.

In case you didn't know...

Will Eden Hazard become Real Madrid's latest galactico?

Although it might look incomprehensible that Chelsea would even consider a sale of their star man, manager Antonio Conte himself admitted that he was powerless if the board did indeed decide to sanction the sale of the Belgian superstar. In an earlier interview, Conte said:

"You know well that I have great consideration for this player because he is a really top player, but I repeat I am the coach and I can give my opinion; the final decision is always the club’s,” he said.

“I expect for Eden to play with Chelsea. We are trying to improve our squad in the quality. It is not the right moment to lose a player. I can have my opinion, then it is for the club. The final decision is always for the club.”

Should Hazard himself push for a move, it will be interesting to see what decision Conte and the Chelsea board takes.

Also read: 'Welcome Messi' - Real Madrid latest club hacked

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for the best players in world football and with reports claiming that Hazard's camp themselves have contacted the club, Perez might be tempted to go in and make a big money bid for the Blues superstar.

Tricky, skilled and brilliant on the ball, Hazard will definitely prove to be an excellent addition to the already good Real Madrid squad.

Video

Eden Hazard is undoubtedly one of the best (if not the best) players in the Premier League.

Author's take

Eden Hazard seems to be a perfect fit for Real Madrid but it looks highly unlikely that a deal of this magnitude will go through with only a week left for the transfer window to end.

Also read: 10 best finishers in world football right now