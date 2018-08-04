Chelsea target former Manchester United flop, Barcelona close to signing Bayern star and more transfer news.

The transfer window is approaching the closing stage for Premier League teams as they will not be able to buy any players after August 9, for Serie A transfer window will close on August 17 and for the other leagues, it will close on August 31. It is harsh for Premier League teams as the window is closing early considering the World Cup season they should have relaxed this rule. Anyway, let us not waste our time and quickly dive into today's transfer news.

Premier League

Chelsea extends Pedro's contract

Chelsea will keep Pedro for one more year as Willian and Hazard's situation remains uncertain

Chelsea extended the contract for one year that will keep Pedro with the club until 2020.

The Spaniard was one of the key players during Chelsea's title-winning campaign in 2016/17, where he scored 13 goals in all competitions.

"It’s important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy." - Pedro said after contract extension.

Gabriel Jesus signs a new deal

Manchester City star Jesus pens new deal which makes him stick with the club until 2023

Manchester City confirmed a two-year contract extension with Gabriel Jesus, which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Gabriel Jesus is regarded as one of the best future prospects, helping Manchester City to win the title by scoring 13 goals last season.

Manchester City is looking frightening with their squad after a sensational season, and with the addition of Riyad Mahrez the team has a surplus amount of talent and are favourites to retain the title.

Manchester United in panic mode

Willian, Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina are all linked with Manchester United

Manchester United is in a desperate situation to do some transfer business in this final week of the Premier League transfer window. United has been searching for a centre-back and a right winger for so many days, but nothing has materialized yet.

Man Utd is still in the hunt for the Chelsea star Willian, and it is understandable that Mourinho wants a readymade star who could propel the right-wing side, and he firmly believes Willian is the man after Ed Woodward failed to deliver Ivan Perisic last summer.

The centre-back conundrum still continues as Manchester United still can't choose between Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Yerry Mina, who are all linked with Man Utd but all of them have difficulty in their pursuit.

Recent reports suggest that Man Utd is weighing its move in favour of Yerry Mina as Maguire and Alderweireld seems too expensive.

Wilfried Zaha could move to cross London rivals

Wilfried Zaha has the potential to become a world-class player

Mirror claims that Zaha has rejected a contract offered by the Eagles to force his to move away to the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea is in a tight situation where two of their wingers, Hazard and Willian's futures in doubt this fuels speculation linking them with Zaha, who can be the perfect signing if any of the stars leave Chelsea.

Zaha is an out and out winger who has the pace, skills, and strength to play for any of the top clubs, and signing him will be a very good move by Chelsea.

Joel Pereira leaves Manchester United

Joel Pereira impressed fans during the pre-season tour in the US

Pereira, 22, was one of the top performers during pre-season for Manchester United, but he is currently the fourth-choice goalkeeper after the arrival of Lee Grant, and Mourinho believes for the talent he posses should be playing regularly.

Pereira has joined the Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal on a season-long loan.

Max Meyer joins Crystal Palace

Max Meyer joined Crystal Palace on a three-year deal from Schalke

The 22-year-old German midfielder finally signed for the Eagles who was heavily linked with the Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal.

Max Meyer joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer from Schalke after the expiration of his contract.

"I played at Selhurst Park last season for Schalke and the atmosphere was perfect, and I can't wait to experience the atmosphere for a Premier League game."

Ahmed Musa leaves Leicester City

Ahmed Musa starred for Nigeria during the World Cup scoring two goals for his country.

Saudi Arabia's club Al Nassr signed Ahmed Musa from Leicester City, the fee remains undisclosed.

Musa starred for Nigeria in the recently concluded World Cup, where his goals helped his team beat Iceland.

He was a record signing for Leicester City in 2016 when he joined the Foxes for the £16 million and failed to deliver, which made him loaned back to Russia last season.

