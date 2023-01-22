Chelsea target prefers move to Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta - Reports

Chelsea target Declan Rice prefers a move to Arsenal in the summer due to Mikel Arteta's presence at the helm at the Emirates.

As reported by The Guardian, the coveted England international is keen on a switch to the north London club despite interest from his boyhood club.

As per the report, Arsenal have identified Declan Rice as their priority target for the summer and are confident of beating Chelsea for his signature.

Rice came through Chelsea's youth ranks before being released by the Blues at the age of 14.

He has since made his name at West Ham United and has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe.

It is understood that despite long-term interest from the Blues, Rice is keen on a switch to Arsenal as he is a huge admirer of Mikel Arteta's excellent management skills.

Since taking charge of the Gunners in 2019, Arteta has completely transformed Arsenal, who are leading the Premier League table this season.

Rice is desperate to test himself at a bigger stage and wants to play Champions League football.

He has been an integral player for West Ham United over the last few years and is currently their captain.

However, with the Hammers struggling at the wrong end of the table, they might have no option but to sell their prized asset in the summer.

West Ham United reportedly value Rice at £100 million which would make him the most expensive British player ever.

However, with Rice's current deal expiring in 2024, they might have to settle for a fee in the region of £80 million.

Chelsea have been chasing the signature of their former academy graduate since Frank Lampard was in charge at the club.

However, they now face the prospect of missing out on him to their neighbors.

Rice has already played 221 games for West Ham till, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in the process.

Arsenal interested in making serious move for Chelsea superstar after the arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Raheem Sterling after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to the Blues.

Sterling has not quite managed to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge following his £47.5 million move from Manchester City in the summer.

The England international has netted six goals and laid out three assists in 22 appearances for Graham Potter's side this campaign.

With the additions of Mudryk and Madueke this month, the Blues look well stacked in wide areas and Mikel Arteta's side could use the opportunity to bring in Sterling.

