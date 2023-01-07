Chelsea target tells friends he wants to join Liverpool - Reports

Chelsea target Moises Caicedo has reportedly told friends that he would jump at the chance to join Liverpool.

He signed for Brighton & Hove Albion from Independiente del Valle in February 2021 but made just one senior appearance in his first six months at the club.

Caicedo was loaned out to Belgian club Beerschot before returning to the Amex in January 2022 and since then, has burst onto the scene in a spectacular way. The Ecuador international has featured in all but one of his team's 17 league games this season, scoring and assisting one goal each.

He is a solid defensive midfielder who can kickstart counterattacks with his neat passing and dribbling abilities. It doesn't come as a surprise that he has garnered interest from Chelsea and Liverpool (h/t Sky Sports).

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Moises Caicedo is on £3,500 a week at Brighton 🤯 Moises Caicedo is on £3,500 a week at Brighton 🤯🇪🇨 https://t.co/VpsLnlQIVf

However, Football Insider have claimed that Caicedo is very keen on joining the Reds. Perhaps he sees a potential space in the Reds' starting XI that has arisen due to a lack of depth in defensive midfield and Fabinho Tavares' disappointing form.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have played in that position at times, but neither of them is a natural single pivot. In addition, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are in the final six months of their respective contracts at Liverpool.

Caicedo, 21, still has a long way to go before he realizes his potential but he has already shown immense maturity in a solid Brighton midfield. The Seagulls are currently eighth in the table and the Ecuadorian's combative performances in the center of the park have played a part in that.

He is also supposedly in the process of changing agents, which could indicate that he is preparing for his next move. Caicedo, who is valued at £45 million by Brighton, has also drawn interest from Real Madrid this season.

Brighton manager hopes Chelsea and Liverpool target stays beyond January

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi hopes that in-demand midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Caicedo will remain at the Amex beyond the winter window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BHAFC



“We know there is going to be interest in Alexis & Caicedo is one of the top talents. We can't be surprised”. Brighton’s Barber on Mac Allister: “No talks ongoing – and we don't want any contact. We’re quite happy as we are”, tells The Argus.“We know there is going to be interest in Alexis & Caicedo is one of the top talents. We can't be surprised”. Brighton’s Barber on Mac Allister: “No talks ongoing – and we don't want any contact. We’re quite happy as we are”, tells The Argus. 🔵 #BHAFC“We know there is going to be interest in Alexis & Caicedo is one of the top talents. We can't be surprised”. https://t.co/Hdw5OvHty7

The Argentine midfielder has drawn interest from Chelsea and Juventus after his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking ahead of his team's 4-2 loss against Arsenal last month, De Zerbi told reporters (h/t GOAL):

"I would like to keep all our players here, and I would like to add some too. My hope is that Caicedo and Mac Allister will stay with us."

It remains to be seen if Caicedo will join either Chelsea or Liverpool this winter. If not now, a move in the summer away from the south coast could be on the cards for the midfielder.

Poll : 0 votes