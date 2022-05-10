3 positions Thomas Tuchel needs to fortify at Chelsea ahead of next season

The 2021-22 season has been a topsy-turvy experience for Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel. In his first full season at the club, the German tactician has had a decent campaign.

The Blues began the season on a high, defeating Villarreal on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup. They also clinched the FIFA World Club Cup, got to the finals of the Carabao Cup, and are in the final of the FA Cup.

Despite these successes, the West Londoners showed some deficiencies over the course of the season, especially in the Premier League. They failed to keep up the momentum they started the season with, dropping points when it mattered most.

Chelsea manager Tuchel needs to fortify his squad ahead of the new campaign

Tuchel will have to up his game next season to challenge for the Premier League and other trophies.This involves beefing up his squad physically and mentally to be able to match up and contend with the best.

• Wing-back cover Thomas Tuchel’s reported transfer wish list this summer, with Todd Boehly planning ‘heavy investment’…• Two centre-backs • Attacking reinforcements• Midfield• Wing-back cover https://t.co/mCM0yhELM7

With that in mind, here are three positions the Chelsea gaffer needs to fortify ahead of the 2022-23 season.

#3 Defensive Midfield

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

An important position that needs to be strengthened ahead of next season for the Blues is their defensive midfield. Chelsea have been outplayed in the middle of the park on numerous occasions this season, especially on days when N'Golo Kante has failed to deliver or is out of the team.

The 30-year-old France international is not the player he used to be a few seasons ago. Age is beginning to tell on Kante and his all-round performances have dropped due to recurring injuries.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK There were signs that Ngolo Kante was getting back to the form we know he can produce. Looked positive and was prepared to work & run. Still got some way to hit the form we know he can do. There were signs that Ngolo Kante was getting back to the form we know he can produce. Looked positive and was prepared to work & run. Still got some way to hit the form we know he can do. https://t.co/cY1VH5ZfAT

Saul Niguez was brought in on loan from Atletico Madrid to offer support in this position, but the Spaniard has offered nothing much. He has managed 22 appearances across competitions this season, and 11 of them have been off the bench.

Saul might just be heading back to Spain, which leaves Kante as the only natural defensive midfielder. Getting a decent player who can do the dirty work and balance the transition from defense to attack is paramount for Tuchel.

Chelsea Loan Army @ChelseaLoanArmy Conor Gallagher has the most pressures of any player in the Premier League this season, with 732 pressures. 🤯 Conor Gallagher has the most pressures of any player in the Premier League this season, with 732 pressures. 🤯💨 https://t.co/oOwBxbhexS

Academy graduate Conor Gallagher is a good option for this position. The 22-year-old has had a stellar season on loan at Crystal Palace and looks ripe to fight for his spot in Chelsea's first team.

Gallagher has made 31 appearances in the league this season all as a starter and has not been sidelined throughout the campaign. He has also scored eight goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances across competitions.

#2 Centre-Forward

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Last summer, the Blues spent a club-record £100m in a bid to solve their attacking problem, but it still lingers. Romelu Lukaku was signed from Inter Milan to deliver goals for Chelsea but has failed to live up to expectations.

The Belgian striker has struggled to score, netting just 14 times in 41 appearances across competitions this season. Tuchel had to draft Kai Havertz as a false nine during Lukaku's drought.

Chelsea's number 9...🤔 Romelu Lukaku has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, no Chelsea player has more:Lukaku (14)Havertz (13)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mount (12)Chelsea's number 9...🤔 Romelu Lukaku has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, no Chelsea player has more:🇧🇪 Lukaku (14)🇩🇪 Havertz (13)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mount (12)Chelsea's number 9...🤔⚽️ https://t.co/hswyskImnC

A Football London report states that Lukaku might leave Chelsea at the end of the season. If he were to stay, getting another outright striker would bring competition to that position, which might in turn bring out the best in Lukaku.

Tuchel needs to bring in a reliable centre-forward who can give Lukaku a run for his money. This can be done either by signing a new attacker or giving a player like Armando Broja a chance at first-team football at Stamford Bridge.

#1 Centre-Back

Rudiger will leave Chelsea after the current campaign

One major position in Tuchel's squad that needs to be fortified is the defense. The Blues will have to reinforce their game with central defenders following the imminent exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The exit of these two defenders means that the Blues will be left with only three natural centre-backs - Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Malang Sarr.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #RealMadrid



Ancelotti was key as he really wanted Rüdiger.

Here we go confirmed. Real Madrid will have Antonio Rüdiger's contract signed in the coming days. German centre back will join Real on a four year deal, the agreement has been reached also on commission and more.Ancelotti was key as he really wanted Rüdiger.Here we go confirmed. Real Madrid will have Antonio Rüdiger's contract signed in the coming days. German centre back will join Real on a four year deal, the agreement has been reached also on commission and more. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadridAncelotti was key as he really wanted Rüdiger.Here we go confirmed. ⌛️ https://t.co/TjJF4B2fyv

Silva only has one year left on his contract while Chalobah and Sarr are bereft of enough experience to lead the Blues' backline. Tuchel must bring in top-class, experienced defenders during the summer transfer window to fill this vacuum.

Under the German's tutelage, the west Londoners have been known to be a decent side defensively and would love to maintain such a reputation come next season.

