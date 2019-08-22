Chelsea: Three things going wrong for Frank Lampard in the Premier League

Frank Lampard was appointed head coach of Chelsea after the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

An opening day loss and a frustrating home draw leave Chelsea Football Club in 15th place in the Premier League table. There have been some positives and some negatives, but despite being realistic, Chelsea fans could have hoped for a better start to the season under their erstwhile player and club legend Frank Lampard, who is now the manager of the club.

Chelsea faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in the first gameweek, where the Red Devils exploited each and every weakness the Blues had and demolished them by a scoreline of 4-0.

After a midweek Super Cup loss to Liverpool in which the team played really well compared to the United game, it was time to host Leicester at Stamford Bridge. This was Lampard's homecoming, and there is no doubt every fan expected a victory in the boss' first game at the Bridge. Chelsea dominated the game after scoring early but were held to a frustrating draw when the Foxes equalized in the second half.

With one point from two games and one of the worst starts to the season for Chelsea, there is definitely something wrong with the squad and the coaching staff. Today we take a look at the top three things going wrong for Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

#3 Shambolic set-piece strategy

Leicester equalized from a corner.

The first point which every analyst of the game could point out is Chelsea's clear weakness in set-pieces.Even if the Blues did not concede from a set-piece in the 4-0 loss to Manchester United, it was probably because every attempt United had from open play in the final third was converted by them.

Chelsea lacked confidence in defending set-pieces on each instance. In the Super Cup, fans spotted N'Golo Kante man-marking Virgil van Dijk in a corner, which is suicidal when it comes to defending against a team with a huge average squad height.

Mason Mount has been assigned with the corner-taking duties when the team is attacking, but the deliveries by the youngster have been far from even average, for the players in the box to get something out of them.

Lampard needs to overhaul his set-piece strategies as soon as possible so that they can once again become a side which was one of the best set-piece attackers and defenders in England a few years ago.

Mason Mount has been taking corners.

