×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea Transfer News: Atletico Madrid confirm agreement to sign Alvaro Morata permanently

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
348   //    06 Jul 2019, 18:07 IST

Alvaro Morata<p src=" />
Alvaro Morata

What's the story?

Both Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have announced that Alvaro Morata will leave Stamford Bridge permanently. Atletico Madrid had signed him on an 18-month loan deal in January and have now now reached an agreement to make his signing permanent.

In case you didn't know...

The Blues previously demanded £50 million for the striker and if Atletico were to not make the signing permanent this term, Chelsea would end Morata's loan deal early and recall him. However, Morata returned to the La Liga side for his pre-season training this week and there were indications that Atletico Madrid wanted to make the Spaniard a permanent player.

Morata joined Chelsea in 2017 and made 72 appearances for the Blues. He scored 24 goals for the Premier League side but struggled to adapt to the physical demands of the game in England.

The heart of the matter

Last season, Maurizio Sarri opted to use Eden Hazard as a false 9 and that restricted Morata's game time. Eventually, he left to play for Los Rojiblancos in La Liga.

Despite his departure, Chelsea still have plenty of attacking options especially considering those who had been on loan the past season. Youngsters such as Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all waiting for the chance to shine for the Blues and contribute to the attack.

The 26-year-old never seemed to be a good fit for the Blues and as his form continuously deteriorated due to his lack of confidence. After Chelsea and Atletico Madrid agreed on terms for the transfer of the player, the Premier League side thanked the player for his contributions and wished him luck in the future.

Morata will continue to play on loan from Chelsea for the 2019-20 season and the signing would be made permanent in the following season. Atletico Madrid took to Twitter to confirm the same.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid are continuing to strengthen their squad while Chelsea will have to deal with their transfer ban. However, with a number of talented youngsters, there is little doubt that losing Morata wouldn't affect them much.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Atletico Madrid Football Alvaro Morata EPL Transfer News & Rumors Chelsea Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues to recall Morata if Atletico Madrid fail to pay £50 million to sign him permanently 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Atletico Madrid to submit £50 million bid for Alvaro Morata
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Alvaro Morata says he never 'felt loved or appreciated' at Chelsea, pleads with Atletico to sign him permanently
RELATED STORY
Morata adamant on staying at Atletico
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Atletico Madrid announce Rodri departure
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Atletico Madrid give major hint on departure of Man City target while presenting Marcos Llorente
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues set to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic permanently
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Spanish giants Atletico Madrid looking to sign Hector Bellerin
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Club ready to swoop in for Atletico Madrid star
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us