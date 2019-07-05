Chelsea Transfer News: Atletico Madrid to submit £50 million bid for Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata in action - Club Atletico de Madrid v Valencia CF - La Liga

What's the rumour?

Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid for Chelsea loanee Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard joined Atletico on an 18-month loan deal, but the Blues have asked the Spanish side to sign him on a permanent basis this summer or else face the risk of having him recalled to Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn't know...

Morata struggled for consistency during his time with Chelsea in the Premier League. The former Real Madrid striker made 72 appearances for the Blues but found the net on just 24 occasions.

After a string of poor performances, then-manager Maurizio Sarri ultimately decided to send Morata back to LaLiga.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have asked the Rojiblancos to pay £50 million for the forward failing which the 26-year-old would be recalled to Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard is currently with the Atletico Madrid squad for their pre-season training camp and according to reports from Telegraph, the Spanish club will submit a bid for the player soon.

With Antoine Griezmann set to depart for Barcelona soon, the Madrid club are eager to boost their attacking ranks. The club has already signed Joao Felix and bringing in Morata would be a great boost for Diego Simeone's side.

What's next?

Morata still has three years left on his contract with the Blues. However, the 26-year-old clearly has a better future in LaLiga than the Premier League. With Frank Lampard announced as the new Chelsea manager, there are no guarantees that Morata will play a prominent role in his plans going forward.

As such, the best decision for Morata would be to stay and play for Atletico Madrid if they are willing to sign him on a permanent basis.