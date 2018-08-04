Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Star rejects Chelsea move, Blues handed boost in the chase for Serie A midfielder and more - August 4, 2018

Akshaj Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.95K // 04 Aug 2018, 23:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sarri has a lot of things to sort out

Only five days are left for the British transfer market to close and Chelsea has made just two signings this summer.

Inactiveness of the Board, poor management, and decision making has seen a number of transfer targets join other clubs as the Blues have missed out on potentially six new signings thus far.

Time is running out slowly and Chelsea must speed up their transfer activity and at the same time, Maurizio Sarri needs to convince and keep hold off the likes of Willian, Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Thibaut Courtois from leaving Stamford Bridge this month.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Rugani declines Chelsea offer

Chelsea have missed out on another signing

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow as Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has snubbed a move to Stamford Bridge and is likely to stay at Juventus for the 2018/19 season, the Daily Express claims.

Similarly, Juventus are also now unwilling to sell Rugani after Chelsea failed to match the €45 million asking price earlier this transfer window. Maurizio Sarri had been keen on bringing the Italian centre-back to Stamford Bridge but he will to have search elsewhere in the market now.

Following the arrival of Leonardo Bonucci, Rugani is determined to stay in Turin and fight for his place in the squad and it is believed that the 24-year-old had no intention of leaving Juve this summer despite the increasing interest from Chelsea all throughout this window.

Meanwhile, Rugani's agent Davide Torchia stated,"Future? Well, I don't think Juve are willing to sell Daniele. Sarri has been trying to get him for 3 years now and he would surely like to sign him at Chelsea. Even so, Juve has always listened to what Rugani wanted and they even decided to sell Caldara to Milan instead of Daniele.”

Chelsea receive the go-ahead for Vecino deal

Vecino is available for sale

Chelsea has received a major lift in their pursuit of Inter Milan's Matias Vecino as Maurizio Sarri looks to bolster his squad ahead of the Premier League season. According to Teamtalk, Inter is ready to offload the Uruguayan midfielder as the Nerazzurri look to free up funds on their transfer kitty.

Sarri is familiar with Vecino from their time at Empoli and is looking to reunite with his former player. The Italian boss has identified the 26-year-old has a fundamental catalyst under his regime 'Sarriball' and is likely to fetch an asking price of €30 million.

Similarly, Sarri believes that Vecino would be a huge upgrade on Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater and his potential arrival would allow Chelsea to sell Drinkwater and also clear out the remaining and unwanted dead wood from the team.

Atletico Madrid target Batshuayi

Batshuayi is headed towards the exit door

Michy Batshuayi's future at Chelsea looks very bleak as he is set to head out on loan again. The Belgian is the latest name to emerge on Atletico Madrid's radar while Valencia and Borussia Dortmund also remain in the hunt, The Sun reports.

Atletico has expressed serious interest in the Batshuayi but Chelsea is against selling him on a permanent deal and are willing to loan him out. Batshuayi is currently the third-choice striker at Stamford Bridge behind Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud and his playing time under Maurizio Sarri appears to be very scarce.

Batshuayi has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge as he received limited game-time under former boss Antonio Conte and managed to score just 19 goals in 53 appearances for the Blues before being loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

The Belgian thrived during his loan stint at Dortmund as he netted nine goals in 14 appearances in all competitions until a devastating injury ruled him early.

But the German club is keen on bringing him back for the upcoming season and want to add reinforcements in their attack.

Meanwhile, Valencia is hoping to convince Batshuayi with the lure of Champions League football along with a guaranteed first-team role and at the same time, are looking to seal an initial season-long loan deal with an option to buy next year.