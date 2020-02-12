Chelsea Transfer News: Blues agree Hakim Ziyech transfer with Ajax

Chelsea FC v AFC Ajax: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea have agreed a deal for AFC Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech for a reported fee of €45 million, according to De Telegraaf. Frank Lampard, whose side have supposedly reached an 'oral agreement' with the Dutch giants, is desperate to land one of his long-standing targets as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Ziyech, 26, has emerged as one of the best creative midfielders across Europe in the last 24 months or so, playing a key role in Ajax's Champions League and domestic success last season. Since 2017/18, the Moroccan has recorded 36 goals and added 47 assists in 98 outings for his club.

Most importantly, it's his consistency and clinical nature that has attracted various clubs from around the world. Chelsea themselves have been lacking in that aspect in Lampard's first season in charge.

They saw their transfer ban lifted in January but failed to add any players to their first team, meaning they could break the bank in the summer given the net profit achieved from transfer windows in the last couple of years.

Ziyech, alongside other stars such as Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell, could be one to switch parties. According to the report, Ajax are certain to lose their talismanic winger come summer.

Ziyech could be one of the finest inclusions to the Chelsea squad as they look to replace veterans, Willian and Pedro, besides aiming to mould a squad capable of winning titles. Their present focus, however, remains exacting revenge from Manchester United as the two face-off at Stamford Bridge, on February 17.