Chelsea Transfer News: Blues confirm the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Second Leg

Chelsea have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax next summer, subject to the player agreeing to personal terms with the Premier League giants.

Ziyech will remain at Ajax for the remainder of the season

The news first surfaced when De Telegraaf recently claimed that the Blues have reached an agreement to sign the Dutch-Morrocan sensation at the end of the season for a fee worth €45 million (£37.8m).

Ziyech has emerged as one of the most sought-after wingers in European football after helping Ajax to the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup double last season. The 26-year-old was also an integral part of the squad that spectacularly reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last term.

The west London giants successfully appealed a one-year transfer ban at the end of the previous year but their transfer activity was relatively quiet in January. Ziyech was understood to be a target for Frank Lampard but his approach was rebuffed by Ajax, who were not keen on a mid-season sale.

Chelsea have now confirmed that the rumours surrounding Ziyech's summer move to Stamford Bridge are true in a statement on their website. It reads, "Chelsea Football Club has reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Hakim Ziyech this summer. The move is subject to the player agreeing personal terms and he will remain at the Dutch club for the rest of this season."

Ziyech has already tallied eight goals and 18 assists for Ajax in the Dutch top-flight and the Champions League this season and it will be interesting to see how he will fit into Lampard's team next season.

