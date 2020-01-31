Chelsea Transfer News: Blues considering last-ditch bid for Belgian superstar

Napoli striker Dries Mertens is being courted by Chelsea

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are pondering a late bid for Dries Mertens, as they remain desperate to sign a striker before the January transfer window slams shut. Although Napoli insist that the Belgian will not be allowed to leave this month, the Blues are considering making a second bid for the player, after their first offer worth £5 million was swiftly rejected by the Serie A outfit.

Since joining Napoli in 2013 from PSV Eindhoven, Mertens' stock has risen progressively and the 32-year-old established himself as one of the most consistent players at the club, going on to make over 200 appearances whilst scoring 88 goals. A full Belgian international since 2011, the diminutive attacker is currently second on Napoli's all-time goalscorers list, only behind former club captain Marek Hamsik.

Mertens has less than a year left on his current Napoli deal but the club are unwilling to part with their talisman despite the fear of losing him on a free at the end of the season. Chelsea have been frustrated in their attempts to sign an attacker this season, as Paris-Saint Germain have stood firm in their valuation of Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek has sealed a permanent move to Hertha Berlin.

The Blues face a race against time to add to their squad and with the January transfer window set to slam shut tomorrow, it remains to be seen if attacking reinforcements are indeed drafted in by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

