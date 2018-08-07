Chelsea Transfer News: Blues eye shock move for Liverpool target, To trigger £89 million release clause of La Liga Superstar and more - August 7, 2018

Courtois has gone AWOL

Transfer Deadline Day is fast approaching and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has a lot of work lined up on his plate. Several complicated matters need to be sorted out with the ongoings uncertainties looming around Stamford Bridge as the Blues lack vision heading into the Premier League campaign.

Thibaut Courtois has decided his future and made his intentions clear to Sarri and the entire Board. It is high time that Chelsea start speeding up their transfer activity with only two days left in the transfer window and have the desired squad rallied in place for all the major competitions.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Blues in contention for Fekir

Fekir scored 18 goals in Ligue 1 last term

According to the Metro, Chelsea have joined the pursuit for Olympique Lyon captain Nabil Fekir. The French international has also been targetted by Liverpool in recent months and was close to joining the Reds.

Liverpool were on the verge of signing Fekir for £53 million in June but a failed medical saw the deal collapse. Meanwhile, Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has reiterated on a timely basis that the 25-year-old is going to stay for the forthcoming season and will not be sold this window.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen on adding more firepower in his midfield to complement N'Golo Kante and new signing Jorginho. The Blues seem very interested in Fekir and are likely to launch a £60 million offer to bring him through the door at Stamford Bridge before the closing of the British transfer window on Thursday.

Nabil Fekir stated that he remains content playing in Ligue and similarly has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Lyon this month.

