Chelsea Transfer News: Blues to recall Morata if Atletico Madrid fail to pay £50 million to sign him permanently 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
389   //    29 Jun 2019, 16:45 IST

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - FA Cup Third Round
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - FA Cup Third Round

What's the story?

According to reports from The Telegraph, Chelsea have warned Atletico Madrid that they will recall Alvaro Morata if the La Liga club fails to pay £50 million in the summer and sign the player on a permanent deal.

In case you didn't know...

Following his tenure at Real Madrid, Morata was signed by Chelsea for around £57 million in July 2017. The 26-year-old failed to impress during his time at Stamford Bridge and returned to La Liga in January 2019. On an 18-month loan deal, he joined Atletico Madrid in January.

The 26-year-old made over 40 appearances for Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in the 2018/19 season and bagged 15 goals across all competitions. Since his return to Spain, the forward has racked up 6 goals and one assist in the La Liga under Diego Simeone. This was slightly better than his performance for Chelsea.

On the other hand, Chelsea ended the campaign by winning the Europa League. The Blues also managed to finish inside the top four in the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

The heart of the matter

Owing to Chelsea's transfer ban, the Blues might recall the players out on loan to strengthen the depth of their squad.

According to reports, Chelsea have asked Atletico Madrid to sign Alvaro Morata permanently or else the Blues will recall the forward. Simeone's side will be expected to pay £50 million to retain Morata permanently in this transfer window.

The Spainard had endured many tough months at Stamford Bridge but the Blues have no other choice but to rely on him for goals. With Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain gone, Chelsea are in dire need of goalscorers. Olivier Giroud is no longer young and there is a lack of effective forwards in the current team.

What's next?

The possibility of club legend Frank Lampard taking charge of the Blues is increasing with each passing day. The Blues will want Morata back if the Madrid club does not pay.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Atletico Madrid Football Alvaro Morata EPL Transfer News & Rumors Chelsea Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
Fetching more content...
