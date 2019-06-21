×
Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea and Everton hold talks over Kurt Zouma's transfer

Tom Ward
CONTRIBUTOR
News
21 Jun 2019, 15:44 IST

West Ham United v Everton FC - Premier League
West Ham United v Everton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea and Everton have opened talks regarding a possible transfer for Blues outcast Kurt Zouma, according to the Telegraph.

In case you didn't know...

Zouma joined Chelsea for around £12 million in January 2014 but retured to Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne on loan for the rest of the 2013/14 season. He has won the Premier League and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, making 71 appearances and scoring 4 goals in all competitions.

The French international has made 5 appearances for the national team, notably scoring his first senior goal in a crushing 4-0 win over Andorra during the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The heart of the matter

Zouma spent last season on loan at the Toffees where he earned himself a starting spot in Marco Silva's squad. Everton recently completed a deal for Andre Gomes from Barcelona for £22 million.

Both players played important roles in Silva's first season in charge at Goodison Park and the Portuguese manager has made it clear to club officials that they are essential to his future plans.

Chelsea are facing an impending transfer ban so they are unlikely to sign any replacements if Zouma is allowed to leave. The Blues are short on defensive options for the 2019-2020 campaign. Gary Cahill has left the club after his contract expired and fan favourite Antonio Rudiger is currently injured. The positive thing is that Blues veteran David Luiz recently penned a new deal.

Youngsters Ethan Ampadu and Fikayo Tomori are also tipped to break into the starting lineup next season so there are questions over whether the London club can offer Zouma frequent first-team action.

If Zouma signs for Everton, it will certainly boost the club's defence.

What's next?

Zouma was expected to return to Stamford Bridge after a successful loan spell but Everton are confident they can push for a deal before the transfer window closes, no matter the cost.

