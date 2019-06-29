Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea reject fourth bid from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a fourth bid from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

What's the story?

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a fourth bid from Bayern Munich for 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

In case you didn't know...

Bayern Munich have been targeting the youngster for a while and recently submitted their fourth bid for the player.

The Bundesliga giants are keen for a winger following the departure of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery from Allianz Arena. The Blues had previously rejected three bids from the German giants for Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year old is currently recovering after rupturing his Achilles' tendon. Fans will be hoping that he is fit by the beginning of September for the next Premier League season.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have rejected a fourth bid for Hudson-Odoi. The report states that the Bavarian giants made a transfer bid of around £22.5 million.

Chelsea have rejected Bayern Munich's fourth bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi, believed to be £22.5m, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 28, 2019

The 18-year-old emerged from the Chelsea youth system before making his first-team debut during the 2017-18 season.

The Chelsea academy product had an impressive breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge in the 2018-19 season and became a pivotal figure in their successful Europa League run. In the Europa League, he netted four times and laid two assists in nine appearances for the Blues.

His contract with Chelsea will last until the summer of 2020 and Chelsea are eager to keep hold of him. Furthermore, Hudson-Odoi is one of the most exciting prospects for England.

What's next?

Chelsea are reportedly looking to tie the teenager to a long term contract but Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the teenager.

The Blues are hoping that the 18-year old will be fit as soon as possible. With Eden Hazard's departure from the club, Hudson-Odoi is very likely to play a key role in the upcoming season.