Chelsea Transfer News: Edinson Cavani looking to leave PSG this winter, Blues and Manchester United interested

Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020

According to a report from L'equipe, Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani has told the club that he would like to depart this winter, with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United said to be interested in the player. The Uruguayan, who is currently the all-time highest scorer for the French club, was said to have a pre-contract agreement in place with Atletico Madrid as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

However, with both Chelsea and United looking for attacking reinforcements and Cavani's place being under threat by Argentine hitman Mauro Icardi, the former Napoli striker now reportedly wants to move away from the French capital.

L'equipe also add that a potential move to the Spanish capital this January appears to be complicated for 'many reasons', despite being previously reported that Cavani will join Atleti come summer.

3 – Edinson Cavani has scored 1 goal in 3 of the 4 Coupe de France final he played. Matador. #SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/x9ga3VrryD — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 27, 2019

32-year-old Cavani would be a brilliant short-term option for any of the above-mentioned clubs considering the pedigree and experience that he brings to the table. With 198 goals in 290 games for the Parisiens, the Uruguayan has been one of the most consistent centre-forwards over the last decade or so.

With the French champions' wealth of attacking options and a possible permanent signing of Inter Milan striker Icardi, it is likely that Cavani parts ways with PSG. No official statement has been released by any of the clubs involved in the transfer saga so far.