×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard approach made just hours after the appointment of Zidane, Real Madrid looking at Chelsea midfielder and more | March 12, 2019

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
1.42K   //    12 Mar 2019, 20:45 IST

Will Hazard move to Real Madrid?
Will Hazard move to Real Madrid?

Hello and welcome to the Chelsea news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blues! 

Real Madrid make Eden Hazard approach hours after the announcement of Zidane

The arrival of ex-Manager Zinedine Zidane just 10 months after the Frenchman resigned from the post has once again made the rumours of the Belgian ace move to Real Madrid resurface.

The Belgian captain and French legend's admiration for each other is well known and the winger, who will be entering into his final year of the contract next year, has more than once expressed his desire on join Los Blancos.

The arrival of Zidane will most likely see Welsh winger Gareth Bale moving away from the club, after being used very less during Zidane first reign, and is likely to boost the chances of Hazard joining Los Blancos.

N'Golo Kante on Zidane wishlist

Another Frenchman and Chelsea player on the Zidane wishlist is N'Golo Kante. The World Cup winner who is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world has been often made to play out of position by Maurizio Sarri this season.

With Casemiro a mere shadow of himself, Zidane is likely to be on the lookout for a defensive midfielder who will be capable of filling up the gaps in Real Madrid's lacklustre midfield.

Nuno Espirito Santo being monitored

In a shocking turn of events Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Nuno Espirito Santo has been lined up by the Chelsea hierarchy as a potential replacement for the Blues if Maurizio Sarri fails to deliver in his very first season in London.

Advertisement

The Portuguese international has been one of the standout coaches of the season and can be said to be one of the best coaches in the league outside the top 6. The former goalkeeper steered the Wolves and easy title wins the Championship and has now steered his team to an impressive 7th position in the league.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Zinedine Zidane Maurizio Sarri EPL Transfer News & Rumors Chelsea Transfer News
Varun Nair
ANALYST
€50 million Brazilian superstar agrees to join Real Madrid, Serie A superstar on the verge of joining Chelsea, Chelsea superstar joins Atletico Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-10: What does Pulisic's transfer to Chelsea entail for Hazard and Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid willing to offer two players for Chelsea star, Blues urged to drop striker chase, and more - 27th December 2018
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea rejected three offers from three clubs for star player, Real Madrid signing Ronaldo replacement could hurt Barcelona and more - January 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Twist in Hazard transfer saga, Blues target wants move, and more - 25th November 2018
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Eden Hazard teases potential Real Madrid move 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Chelsea chase Inter Milan striker, The Blues learn the price for Real Madrid star and more - 2nd December 2018
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid ready to sell Manchester United transfer target for €75m, Chelsea midfielder wants to leave the club and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why Zinedine Zidane could be a great manager for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea to sign Real Madrid superstar in the coming days, Real Madrid open talks for €80 million Premier League superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us