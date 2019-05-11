×
Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard responds to transfer rumours at CFC Awards Night

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
539   //    11 May 2019, 14:47 IST

Chelsea's talisman winger Eden Hazard might not be leaving Chelsea after all.
Chelsea's talisman winger Eden Hazard might not be leaving Chelsea after all.

What's the story?

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard teased the fans with a sensational comment during yesterdays' Chelsea FC Awards Night ceremony, where the Belgian incidentally won the Player of the Season Award as well.

With shouts of "sign the contract" coming from audience members amidst rumours that the 28-year-old might be headed to Real Madrid, and when quizzed by the host whether he will be signing a new contract, Hazard remarked, "Where's the pen?"

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard was the star of the Awards Night, walking away with three end-of-season awards. He was voted as the Player of the Year by the Chelsea fans for the fourth time in his Blues career. His fellow players voted him to the Player's Player of the Year Award title as well and the 28-year-old made it an unprecedented hattrick of awards, winning the Goal of the Season Award for his magical solo goal against Liverpool in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win, back in September.

With 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, the Chelsea talisman has had yet another sensational season at Stamford Bridge and is the key reason why Maurizio Sarri's ensured their place in the EPL's champions league qualification spots with a 1-1 draw on Sunday against Manchester United. He has also led the Blues to the UEFA Europa League finals where they are set to face Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The heart of the matter

28-year-old Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty in mid-week as Chelsea overcame Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the UEFA Europa League final, in what many pundits believe was the talismanic winger's last game at Stamford Bridge. Hazard, interestingly, also gave away his shirt to a fan in the crowd, further fuelling the buzz that he is set to move to Madrid.

When asked whether he will be signing a new contract with Chelsea. the famously quick-witted Belgian teased "Where's the pen?" giving the Blues fans a semblance of hope that they might be able to hold on to their prized asset.

What's next?

Having ensured a top 4 finish in the Premier League, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea face Leicester City today with kickoff set for 7:30 PM IST. Hazard will want to leave Stamford Bridge on a high and his eyes will surely be on the UEFA Europa League final, where the Blues take on Arsenal in Baku on 30th May.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
