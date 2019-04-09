×
Chelsea transfer news: "I want to be here next season," reveals Blues striker

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
News
337   //    09 Apr 2019, 15:29 IST

Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain wants to stay at Stamford Bridge following the end of 2018/19

What’s the story?

Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain – on loan at Stamford Bridge from Juventus – has stated that he wants to stay at the club for at least another season, claiming he’s enjoying life in London and the competitive nature of the Premier League.

In case you didn’t know...

Higuain joined Chelsea on a loan move until the end of 2018/19 during the January transfer window, looking to recapture the magic he shared with boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, but since moving to Stamford Bridge he has struggled for form, scoring just three goals in 11 appearances for the Blues.

In an interview with the club’s official website (via Football Italia), Higuain appeared to recognise these struggles, stating that this is a “period where I’m adapting but I’m hoping that, although I’ve only got a short time, I can finish well”.

Higuain may have a point, but it is worth noting that he was also struggling for form at AC Milan earlier in 2018/19, scoring just 6 goals in 15 games there, too. Whether Chelsea’s fans would prefer Olivier Giroud to lead the line is another matter.

The heart of the matter

Regardless of whether Higuain wants to stay at Chelsea for an extended period following the end of 2018/19, the decision may not be in his hands. It may well not be in the hands of the club, either, as the Blues are currently facing a transfer ban due to breaking FIFA rules over the use of underage players from overseas.

If Chelsea are unable to appeal against the ban, they would be unable to sign Higuain on either a permanent deal or another loan, and the Argentine striker would have to head back to Juventus and consider his future there or elsewhere.

At 31 years old, Higuain is clearly in the twilight of what has been an excellent career, and with Chelsea boss Sarri outright admitting that the striker has been “struggling” at Chelsea, his future could well lie away from Stamford Bridge.

What’s next?

Following their win over West Ham, Chelsea currently sit in 3rd position in the Premier League – but could slide back to 5th next week if they fail to beat Liverpool and Tottenham and Arsenal both win against Huddersfield and Watford respectively.

The Blues next face Slavia Prague at the Sinobo Stadium in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
