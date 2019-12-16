Chelsea Transfer News: January transfer window represents last chance for the Blues to re-sign Nathan Ake in cut-price deal

Nathan Ake has been heavily linked with a return to his former club this season

Chelsea are reportedly running out of time in their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake and will have to act fast if they wish to bring the Dutchman back in the January transfer window.

Blues running out of time to seal £40m transfer of former star

Ake has been widely tipped for a return to Stamford Bridge after he was sold to the Cherries in 2017. A buy-back clause in the transfer agreement could help the Blues in their chase as it allows the west London giants first refusal on the versatile defender.

Chelsea, who were originally banned from buying players in two windows, are now free to spend money on transfers after the ban was cut in half by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month.

According to The Athletic, the January transfer window poses as the last chance for Frank Lampard to sign Ake in a cut-price deal as the defender's £40 million clause is due to expire before the summer window opens.

Ake is currently sidelined with an injury

The report further claims that while the Premier League clubs have not been involved in any discussions yet, there is a positive air surrounding the potential move as Ake is believed to be keen on a return to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old defender, who has been sidelined for up to six weeks due to injury, has also been linked with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City but the speculation has died down since Pep Guardiola announced that the club would not be doing any business next month.

Bournemouth will go head-to-head against Burnley on Saturday while Chelsea are scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur in a much-awaited London derby on Sunday.

