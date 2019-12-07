Frank Lampard to make a decision on a £40m January move for Nathan Ake only after assessing Antonio Rudiger’s form and fitness

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 23:53 IST SHARE

Nathan Ake

Only yesterday we reported that Frank Lampard had been allotted a mammoth transfer kitty of £150m after Chelsea’s transfer ban was overturned. Among the handful of players reportedly in the Englishman’s radar was Nathan Ake, who Chelsea could buyback for £40m. Now, the Telegraph reports that the Blues boss will first assess the form and fitness of German defender Antonio Rudiger before arriving at a decision to sign Ake in the winter.

The defense has been Chelsea’s weakness this season, as was evident in Saturday’s 3-1 loss against Everton. The Blues have missed Rudiger, who has been out with an injury since the start of the season, featuring for just 45 minutes for the first team so far. The German defender is expected to be back from the sidelines next week and his return could play a role in Chelsea’s plans in January. Unless he hits the ground running, Lampard could be tempted to turn to Ake.

The Dutchman was sold to Bournemouth in 2017, in a deal worth £20m. He has since developed into a stellar footballer and is the kind of defender Lampard prefers. Ake is versatile enough to play in central defense, at left-back, and in the midfield. The fact that he will also qualify as home-grown and can play for Chelsea in Europe will be the cherry on the cake. He has made 132 Premier League appearances already and would be a fine addition to this Blues side.

Alongside Ake, Chelsea are also reported to be interested in a forward, after it appears that Olivier Giroud could be on his way out in January. As such, the Blues certainly look poised for a busy winter transfer window ahead!