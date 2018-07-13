Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues on the brink of sealing €65 million deal for Serie A duo, Antonio Conte dismissed and more - July 12, 2018

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Rumors
7.21K   //    13 Jul 2018, 01:01 IST

Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session
Conte was spotted at the pre-season training in Cobham earlier this week

Chelsea have rushed their off-season activity in the 48 hours as major decisions are beginning to be implemented as the club seems to be swaying into some sort of direction following a disastrous initial two months.

These changes should conceivably be followed up by new signings in the transfer market and squad reinforcements as pre-season friendlies approach.

Pressure demands the Blues to speed up their business in the limited time available as the transfer window will be shut prior to the commencement of the Premier League campaign in August.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

#1 Antonio Conte shown the exit door

The much awaited day has finally arrived as Antonio Conte has been fired by Chelsea earlier today afternoon, sources of The Guardian understand. Many websites and media outlets have followed up the story but an official announcement is yet to be made by the club.

Conte has been discharged of his duties with 12 months still remaining on his contract and the Blues are expected to pay him a hefty compensation fee of at least £9 million with the new manager already lined up and expected to take reins of the club imminently.

The sacking of the Italian has been suspected ever since the last season due to a fallout with the Board over the lack of signings during his second year and moreover, Conte was denied the opportunity to bring in any of his shortlisted players.

Despite winning the FA Cup, the 2017/18 campaign was calamitous for Chelsea as they finished fifth and missed out on Champions League football. Previously, the likes of Eden Hazard and Willian have threatened to leave the club if the 48-year-old was to remain in charge next season.

However, Antonio Conte's sacking has come at a very strange period as he had returned for training earlier in the week to begin preparations and was instantly unhappy with Chelsea's plans for the upcoming season.

The former Juventus manager leaves Chelsea after just two years where he achieved two trophies and won the Premier League title in his very first year.


Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Newcastle United Football Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Kenedy Antonio Conte Maurizio Sarri
