Loanee to be sent back, update on Ramsey rumours and more Chelsea Transfer News - 17th October 2018

Sarri could look to bring in new talent in January

Life under Maurizio Sarri has started swimmingly for Chelsea and its teeming fans. Joint top of the Premier League after 8 matches, only goal difference separates the Blues from Manchester City at the top of the table.

In the Europa League and Carabao Cup, the Stamford Bridge side have done brilliantly. The team has recorded maximum points from 2 games in the Europa League and beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The Stamford Bridge side are well aware of the current limitations that exist within the playing squad currently. The team's hierarchy looks set to go big in the winter transfer window to get in certain players who could help the team achieve its objectives.

Here is a look at some of the latest transfer rumours as it concerns the club:

No news on the Piatek front

The Blues are said to be interested in Piatek

After a barnstorming start to the season in Serie A, newly minted Polish international Krzysztof Piatek is a wanted man. The 23-year-old has plundered 9 goals in just 7 appearances for his new club, Genoa ACF following his move from former club Craiova.

Strong rumours linking Chelsea with a move for the young hitman have surfaced. However, there is still no concrete move from the club. The striker's agent, Szymon Pacanowski is quoted in the Metro as saying that:

‘Many clubs have contacted us, but there has been no formal offer,’. ‘Many clubs have contacted us over the last few weeks, but I won’t name them.

However, there has been no formal offer from any club, including Napoli. ‘His value has certainly risen over the three months in Serie A, but right now we are happy to remain at Genoa

The chase for the striker who is being courted by clubs like Napoli as well looks to be one that will be intriguing.

Blues face a stiff challenge for Ramsey's signature

Ramsey is said to be on Chelsea's radar

It is no longer news that this season is Aaron Ramsey's last at Arsenal. With the talented Welsh midfielder set to move on a free transfer at the end of the season, an almighty scramble has begun for the 27-year-old's services.

Sarri is said to be a huge fan of Ramsey's box-to-box mentality and would love to have the Welshman provide the goal threat alongside Jorginho's passing and N'Golo Kante's workrate.

However, Metro UK is claiming that AC Milan has stolen a march on the Blues in the race for Ramsey's signature. The Milanese intend to unveil Ivan Gazidis as its new CEO in November. Gazidis' knowledge of the renewal talks between Arsenal and Ramsey during his time as the Gunners' CEO is said to be Il Diavolo's secret weapon.

Real Madrid is reportedly going to ask for £60m if Chelsea wants to make Mateo Kovacic's transfer permanent. For the Blues hierarchy, the prospect of getting Ramsey for free represents better value.

AC Milan to send Bakayoko back

Bakayoko has been underwhelming for AC Milan

These are not interesting times for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. After his £40m move to Stamford Bridge last season from AS Monaco (to replace Nemanja Matic), the Frenchman was disappointing.

Sarri did not fancy his brand of football when he turned up. With the arrivals of Jorginho and Kovacic, Bakayoko became surplus to requirement and was sent on loan to AC Milan.

The Milanese club has been less than impressed with his application and efforts. Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is quoted by Goal.com as saying that:

"Bakayoko has to learn how to get the ball,” said Gattuso. “We must work correctly. It will not be easy".

The 24-year-old has made 6 appearances for the Rossoneri but is yet to start a game in Serie A with the likes of Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia preferred ahead of him

Reports in the Italian press have hinted that the Italians could look to terminate Bakayoko's loan deal early if he does not show improvement in his performances.