Chelsea Transfer News: New Manager likely to be announced soon, Kante eyed by European Giants and more - June 10, 2018

Sarri is set to be named the new Chelsea gaffer

Hello and Welcome to Today's Chelsea Transfer Round-Up. The Blues' offseason business looks to have hit a roadblock as they find themselves in a pickle with respect to a new managerial appointment.

From Maurizio Sarri to Luis Enrique to Laurent Blanc and Slavisa Jokanovic, surprising candidates have emerged in Chelsea's managerial chase over the past week which has caused unrest among the fans as it looks very unclear in what direction the Board is heading in.

Sarri in pole position to land Chelsea Job

After being linked with several top European managers over the past fortnight, Chelsea's hunt for a new boss might have finally come to an end.

As per the Express UK, Maurizio Sarri is on the verge of taking over at Stamford Bridge in the coming days as he has once again emerged as the new favorite.

The Italian's release clause expired on May 31, but he is still under contract with Napoli until 2020, despite the Partenopei appointing new manager Carlo Ancelotti last month. Negotiations are set to begin as early as Monday and could be completed within the span of days.

Maurizio Sarri is the ideal man to succeed Antonio Conte in West London. The 59-year-old has drawn up his transfer targets and has great relationships with former players that could help Chelsea attract a number of star-studded players from Italy as his former players have previously stated their desire to continue working with Sarri in England.

PSG target big money move for Kante

Kante has been the nucleus of the Chelsea's success

Chelsea midfield genius N'Golo Kante is the latest to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Frenchman is wanted by new Paris Saint Germain boss Thomas Tuchel according to The Sun as the German looks to bolster up his squad.

Kante has been the foundation of Chelsea's lineup over the past two seasons. The midfielder has played an integral role in the Blues accomplishing silverware, being everpresent in the squad as his control of the game and ball recovering capacity has helped the West Londoners win several games.

The 27-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe which has attracted the eyes of the likes of Real Madrid as well.

However, Chelsea must do everything in their power to hold on to Kante for next season if their goal is to reclaim their position at the top of the Premier League.

The Blues must be wary that Kante is not tempted by a return to his homeland and ensure that he is tied down to a new contract that provides him more wages as his current deal runs until 2021.

Sarri looks to swoop four new signings

Higuain could rejoin Sarri in England

Potential Chelsea new head coach Maurizio Sarri is keen on making four imminent signings upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge. According to The Sun, the Italian has drawn up former players Gonzalo Higuain, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski on his wishlist.

Sarri built a good accord with the Napoli stars and, vice versa, during his three-year stint in Naples.

It is highly likely that his ex-players would welcome the idea of reuniting with him in West London as once stated by Manchester City target, Jorginho, as he had stated that he would follow Sarri to his next destination.

The Italian has played a vital role in the development of Hysaj and Zielinski in the past few years as he brought them along with him to Napoli in 2015 as the duo became a mainstay in the Partenopei lineup last season.

Koulibaly has been linked with Chelsea in recent years and was close to clinching a move to England in 2016. However, with Sarri likely to take over, signing the Frenchman could become easier for the Blues as the former Napoli boss may be enough to tempt the 26-year-old in joining forces with him.

However, Maurizio Sarri is keen on reuniting with Gonzalo Higuain as the duo are familiar with each other from their time in the 2015/16 season when the Argentinian had an excellent campaign for Napoli scoring 36 goals in the league and fired his side to a second place finish.

But, Higuain's signing is unnecessary for Chelsea as they already have a veteran striker in Olivier Giroud with similar attributes. It would be smart if the Blues chased after someone like Mauro Icardi instead of splashing the cash on someone who had a disappointing last campaign and is known for underperforming and letting his team down in big games and crunch situations.