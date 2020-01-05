Chelsea Transfer News: Newcastle United interested in taking Olivier Giroud on loan

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Olivier Giroud

Newcastle United are interested in taking Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on loan until the end of the season, the Telegraph reports. However, The Blues have informed them that the Frenchman will only be allowed to leave if they can arrange for a replacement.

The news will certainly frustrate Giroud who is looking to leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular first-team action. The Frenchman is desperate to feature for France in the European Championships this summer and believes that regular football is necessary to improve his chances of selection.

It's reported that the Magpies got in touch with Chelsea last week to enquire about the possibilities of taking Giroud on loan. However, Chelsea let them know that a move away from Stamford Bridge was not possible at the moment.

Chelsea will not let Olivier Giroud leave unless a replacement is signed

Even though Chelsea are looking to make attacking additions in the winter transfer window, they aren't ready to let any player leave before a target is secured, and given the nature of the transfer window, it's hard to believe that the Blues will get their potential targets, so sanctioning any move in advance could be risky.

Frank Lampard has preferred Tammy Abraham to lead the line this season and the youngster has not disappointed so far. A move away would suit both Giroud and the Magpies at the moment.

The Magpies have also enquired about the availability of another Blues striker, Michy Batshuayi, and were handed the same reply.

Also Read: With the January transfer window well underway, click here for Sportskeeda's live transfer blog