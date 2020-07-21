In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on Barcelona's stance regarding Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, update on Declan Rice, and more.

Barcelona ready to block Chelsea approach for Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Chelsea's pursuit of a world-class goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window is no secret. The Blues have reportedly lost patience on Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been guilty of several high-profile mistakes and the Stamford Bridge outfit are keen to offload him. However, the current economic scenario because of the Coronavirus pandemic means there will be a lack of suitors for the Spanish shot-stopper.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak and Barcelona ace Marc-Andre ter Stegen in recent weeks. The Blues look to capitalize on the economic conditions of the two Spanish clubs and snap up one of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are set to face disappointment in their pursuit of Ter Stegen, as Barcelona are prepared to block any move for the 28-year-old.

The German is out of contract with the Camp Nou outfit in 2022, and Barcelona would be sweating to tie down one of their best players in recent years to a longer deal. But until they do so, there will always be the threat of Chelsea lurking around — as it has been reported that Ter Stegen is considered a dream signing by Chelsea.

Ter Stegen for Barca:



233 games

603 saves

211 goals conceded

100 clean sheets



via @Barzaboy pic.twitter.com/v7RsJ331Kb — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) July 14, 2020

West Ham not interested in Chelsea duo in exchange for Declan Rice

Chelsea have had a swashbuckling start to the transfer window with the double signing of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig, respectively. It looks like the Stamford Bridge outfit are also close to completing a move for Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen. However, with the trio costing Chelsea roughly £180 million, the Blues will need to be creative in their pursuit of defensive reinforcements.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea were willing to offer West Ham Michy Bathuayi and Ross Barkley in exchange for the services of Declan Rice. However, the Hammers are not interested in entertaining any such offer for the highly coveted 21-year-old.

Rice is high on Frank Lampard's wishlist of defensive reinforcements, especially as the 21-year-old can play both as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender. But it appears that the Blues would have to sweeten the pot further, if they are to tempt West Ham to part ways with their most-prized asset.

Callum Hudson-Odoi considering Chelsea exit

Chelsea academy graduate and highly rated winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is considering a move away from the Stamford Bridge. He has become frustrated with his lack of playing time following the restart of football, according to the Independent.

The 19-year-old signed a five-year contract only last year in a long drawn out saga, which saw him hand a transfer request to force a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. However, Chelsea were able to convince the youngster and tie him down to a long term contract that sees him earn somewhere in the region of £120,000 per week.

However, the lack of playing time post restart is a big concern for the winger. He will also face stiffer competition for places in the upcoming season because of the arrival of attacking options in the form of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and possibly, even Kai Havertz. Hudson-Odoi will not be looking to force a move away from Stamford Bridge as of now.