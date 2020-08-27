Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayer Leverkusen set Kai Havertz deadline, defender to undergo Chelsea medical, and more - 26th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer news roundup, we have the latest as Bayer Leverkusen set a deadline for the Blues to complete the signing of Kai Havertz, a medical is scheduled for a defender on Thursday and more.

Bayer Leverkusen set Kai Havertz transfer deadline for Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen have set a deadline for Chelsea to complete the signing of their top target Kai Havertz. According to German outlet Bild, Leverkusen have informed Chelsea that they need to wrap up the deal to sign Havertz by 28th August or risk missing out on the forward. The Bundesliga giants want the future of their star forward resolved before the squad reports for pre-season training.

Havertz is valued close to €100 million by Leverkusen while Chelsea had tabled bids in the region of €80 million. Recent reports had suggested that the Blues were edging closer to concluding a deal and were confident of getting the transfer over the line.

The deadline is seen as a ploy by Leverkusen to accelerate Chelsea's attempts to sign the forward in a bid to minimise the impact of the transfer on the team. Leverkusen's sporting director, Rudi Voller, has insisted that Havertz will only be allowed to leave if 'certain requirements' are met. Speaking in a recent interview, Voller said:

"We have a clear and mutual agreement with him and his representatives that he can only leave if certain requirements are met. Otherwise he will stay."

Thiago Silva set for Chelsea medical

Chelsea are close to concluding their fourth major signing of the ongoing transfer window, with former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva set to undergo a medical with the Blues ahead of completing a free transfer.

According to reports, the 35-year-old will undergo his Chelsea medical on Thursday in Milan, before putting pen to paper on an initial one-year deal worth around €6 million per year, with an option to extend it for another year. Silva is expected to fly to London after completing his medical, where he will have to spend 14 days in isolation before he can join the rest of the squad in training.

Chelsea expected to announce two signings in the next 48 hours

Chelsea have already completed the signings of three players in Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell. However, the Blues are only getting started with their transfer activity, with a further two signings expected to be announced in the next 48 hours.

Thiago Silva is set to be announced as a Chelsea player on Thursday after completing his medical in Milan. The Blues are then aiming to complete the signing of Malang Sarr on a free transfer and are hoping to announce the deal before the weekend. Sarr, however, is expected to be loaned out for the upcoming season.