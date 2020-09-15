Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich interested in Blues star, former Chelsea midfielder open to Stamford Bridge return, and more - 14th September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as Bayern Munich reignite their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi, Oscar is open to a return to Stamford Bridge, and more.

Bayern Munich reignite interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports. The 19-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga club during the 2018-19 season but ended up signing a five-year contract extension with the Blues in September last year.

According to reports, after facing disappointment in their pursuit of Ivan Perisic, Bayern Munich have turned their attention to Hudson-Odoi and have established contact with his representatives. The report further adds that Juventus and RB Leipzig are also monitoring the situation of the Chelsea star.

Brazilian midfielder open to Chelsea return

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has opened the doors for a potential return to Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old is currently plying his trade for Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG, where his contract is set to expire in November of 2024.

Oscar had recently revealed that he was urged by Willian and David Luiz to join them at Arsenal. However, he revealed that his first-choice club for a return to Europe would only be Chelsea.

Speaking in a recent interview, Oscar said:

"I hope to fulfill my contract here calmly and then think about going back to Europe. The first club I’d choose is Chelsea for sure, which is the club I built a very beautiful history with."

"When I was a child I watched the Italian league a lot because there were many Brazilians there.

"There are teams I like a lot like Inter and AC Milan, so I’d think about going to the Italian league."

Chelsea set to complete signing of Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have already completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After the Blues' 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, Frank Lampard insisted that he was happy with Kepa Arrizabalaga's contributions to the team.

However, it has been reported that Edouard Mendy was present at Stamford Bridge on Monday afternoon, where he had his pictures taken for his announcement.

An announcement from Chelsea confirming the signing of the 28-year-old is imminent.