Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues could activate buy-back clause for Manchester City's top target, winger has concrete offers from two clubs and more - 28th July 2020  

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of Willian, Chelsea considering to activate the buy-back clause in the contract of Manchester City's top target, and more.

Chelsea consider activating buy-back clause in Nathan Ake's contract

Chelsea are considering activating the buy-back clause in Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake's contract as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of next season. Ake, who recently got relegated to the Championship with Bournemouth, is one of Manchester City's top targets.

It has been reported that the Dutchman is close to agreeing a move to the Etihad outfit in a deal believed to be in the region of £40 million. However, according to reports, Chelsea have now switched their attention to Ake, having deemed a move for Declan Rice financially nonviable under the current circumstances.

The Blues had inserted a buy-back clause in Ake's contract when they sold him to Bournemouth and are considering activating it in a bid to improve their defence ahead of next season. Chelsea have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and are close to agreeing a deal for Kai Havertz.

Following the considerable outlay on the three forwards, the Blues would not be able to invest heavily in defence and find Ake fit for the mould and the budget.

Willian has concrete offers from two Premier League clubs

Out-of-contract Chelsea winger Willian will decide on his future post the culmination of the FA Cup final clash against Arsenal, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Willian and Chelsea have failed to agree on a new contract ahead of next season, with the Brazilian holding out for a three-year deal with the Blues offering him a two-year extension. However, with concrete interest from two Premier League clubs (believed to be Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur), the Brazilian could end his sever-season long spell with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Meanwhile, Willian's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has insisted that despite having concrete offers from two Premier League clubs, Willian will decide his future only after the FA Cup final against Arsenal. Speaking in an interview with TalkSport, Joorabchian said:

"We had big offers – one from MLS which required him to move on July 1 – but he’s always wanted to finish the season at Chelsea and the day after the season has finished he would decide.

"He has two concrete offers from Premier League clubs on the table, an offer from an MLS club, and two other offers from Europe.

"He is going to make his decision after the last game of the season."

Chelsea could wrap up Kai Havertz transfer by next week

Chelsea could wrap up the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz as soon as next week, with the 21 year old pushing for the deal to be completed as soon as possible.

According to Sky Sports, Havertz wants the move to be completed ahead of Leverkusen's Europa League clash next week, with a fee the last thing to be agreed upon -- the forward has already agreed personal terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit.