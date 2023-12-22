Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Alessandro Buongiorno; Aaron Ramsdale could be tempted by Stamford Bridge move, and more - December 22, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming trip to the Midlands on Sunday (December 24) to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are tenth in the league after 17 games, with six wins and seven defeats.

Meanwhile, the Blues are enquiring about the availability of Torino centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 22, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Alessandro Buongiorno

Alessandro Buongiorno is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Alessandro Buongiorno, according to Calciomercato. The Blues are expected to dive back into the transfer market in 2024 for defensive reinforcements, especially as Thiago Silva is at the fag end of his career.

Trevoh Chalobah is set to leave Stamford Bridge, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, while Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi haven't been convincing yet.

Pochettino has reportedly turned to Buongiorno as a solution for his issues in defence. The Italian centre-back has been rock-solid for Torino this season and is a first-team regular under Ivan Juric. The 24-year-old has appeared 15 times across competitions this campaign, helping register six clean sheets.

Juventus and Inter Milan are also eyeing Buongiorno, but the London giants are leading the queue. Chelsea have enquired about the player multiple times and are hoping to move fast to steal a march on their rivals.

Aaron Ramsdale could be tempted by Stamford Bridge move, says journalist

Aaron Ramsdale has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Aaron Ramsdale could be tempted by the chance to join Chelsea, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking at the Emirates since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford in the summer. A recent report from talkSPORT says that the Blues are looking at Ramsdale as an option in January following Robert Sanchez's injury.

Sanchez arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion but has divided opinion so far. He's currently sidelined with muscular problems, with Djordje Petrovic operating in goal in the last two games.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown added that the west London giants' lack of UEFA Champions League football could affect Ramsdale's decision to move, though.

"I would think from Ramsdale's point of view, a move to Chelsea would be pretty tempting. But I doubt it's very tempting from Arsenal's point of view because they wouldn't want to be strengthening a London rival," said Brown.

He continued:

"You also have to factor in that Arsenal are playing in the Champions League, while Chelsea are not.

"There's no reason to think that Ramsdale can't, at some point, force his way back into that team. He has been back in the team since David Raya replaced him. He is going to get games, and probably high-profile games, for Arsenal this season."

Ramsdale has appeared nine times across competitions for the Gunners this season, registering three clean sheets.

Mauricio Pochettino reluctant to let Conor Gallagher leave, says journalist

Conor Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air.

Mauricio Pochettino has no desire to offload Conor Gallagher in January, according to Paul Brown.

The English midfielder has been an omnipresent figure in Chelsea's first team this season. Gallagher has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Blues, setting up four goals, and is one of Pochettino's most important players.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently mentioned that the club will be willing to let the 23-year-old leave for an offer exceeding £35 million. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown insisted that the Argentinean manager will be determined to keep Gallagher at Stamford Bridge.

"I think it was always an upstairs decision to dangle Gallagher's name out there. He didn't want to leave. The manager doesn't want him to leave. The fact that he was given the armband shows just how much trust the manager has in him.

"And when we asked Pochettino about plans in the transfer market, he's very firm that nothing will happen without his approval," said Brown.

He continued:

"So it's hard to see Gallagher going. If he is sold for whatever reason, I think it would be against his will. I think that would cause problems with Pochettino. So I'm 100% sure that the manager does not want Gallagher to leave Chelsea."

Gallagher rose through the ranks at the London giants, and his contract with the club expires in 2025.