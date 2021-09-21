Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues failed with £85m move for PSG star, Jurgen Klopp wants English winger at Anfield, and more - 21st September 2021

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Wednesday in the third round of the EFL Cup. The Blues are undefeated this season in the Premier League and the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel will be eager to assert his influence in the EFL Cup as well.

Chelsea failed in an attempt to prise away a Brazilian star from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign a Blues winger who has struggled for game time under Tuchel.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 21 September 2021.

Chelsea failed with £85m move for Marquinhos

Chelsea failed in an attempt to bring Marquinhos to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were willing to pay £85m to secure the services of Marquinhos this summer, according to The Express via RMC Sport. However, neither Paris Saint-Germain nor the Brazilian were interested in the offer. Thomas Tuchel was desperate to add more steel to his backline before the start of the season. The Blues were looking at quite a few top defenders and Marquinhos was on that list.

The Brazilian has been rock solid for the Ligue 1 giants since joining them in 2013. The 27-year-old was even handed the armband after the departure of Thiago Silva in the summer of 2020. Chelsea were eager to reunite the pair this summer but failed to convince Marquinhos to leave the Parc des Princes. The Blues were willing to break the bank for the Brazilian, but PSG were not intent on considering their offer either.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea 'tried to sign PSG defender Marquinhos in the summer and were ready to offer £85m' in a bid to reunite him with Thiago Silva... but both the player and French giants rejected any deal with the Premier League side. Chelsea 'tried to sign PSG defender Marquinhos in the summer and were ready to offer £85m' in a bid to reunite him with Thiago Silva... but both the player and French giants rejected any deal with the Premier League side. https://t.co/xiJ0d4v3k3

Marquinhos has been unperturbed by the arrival of Sergio Ramos and continues to be pivotal for PSG this season. Chelsea also tasted defeat in their pursuit of Jules Kounde this summer.

The Blues are expected to return for the Frenchman in the winter, as Tuchel still desires improvements in his current backline. Thiago Silva's age and Antonio Rudiger's uncertain future could force the Premier League giants to spend heavily on Kounde before the start of next season.

Jurgen Klopp wants Callum Hudson-Odoi at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp wants Callum Hudson-Odoi at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp is eager to add Callum Hudson-Odoi to his roster in January, according to The Express via Calciomercato. The Englishman has been in and out of the Chelsea team since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. Hudson-Odoi was close to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer before the German manager pulled the plug on the move.

The Englishman has rarely featured for the Blues in key games and finds himself down the pecking order under Tuchel. A move away to Anfield could represent a fresh start for Hudson-Odoi, while the chance to play under Klopp would also entice him. However, Chelsea are unlikely to let a key player join their rivals.

Barcelona interested in Chelsea star

Barcelona are interested in Conor Gallagher

Also Read

Barcelona are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Englishman has caught the eye since joining Crystal Palace on loan this summer. The Catalans have been impressed with his performances and are monitoring him closely.

However, Chelsea consider Gallagher to be an integral part of their plans and have no intentions of letting him leave. Thomas Tuchel also plans to integrate the Englishman into the first team next season, so Barcelona's efforts could go to waste.

Edited by S Chowdhury