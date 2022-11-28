Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Brighton goalkeeper as Edouard Mendy replacement; club in touch with Inter Milan defender, and more - November 28, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter enjoyed a superb start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge, but his luck seems to have run out in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified a Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper as a replacement for Edouard Mendy, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Elsewhere, the London giants are in touch with an Inter Milan defender regarding a possible move in 2023.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 28, 2022:

Chelsea identify Robert Sanchez as Edouard Mendy replacement

Robert Sanchez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Simon Phillips has said that Chelsea want Brighton's Robert Sanchez to replace Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegalese goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order under Graham Potter this season. The 30-year-old is locked in negotiations with the Blues for a new deal, but talks have not been fruitful yet.

Mendy could be offloaded next summer, and the London giants are scouting the market for a replacement. Sanchez has emerged as an option, thanks to his impressive form at the Amex.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Jordan Pickford is also an option, but Sanchez is Potter's preferred choice for the position.

"At the moment, I’m told that Sanchez from Brighton is the main target to replace him. They have looked at Jordan Pickford, and they have been watching him again recently on scouting missions, but at the moment, Sanchez, purely because Potter knows him, Potter had him at Brighton, he’s the main target to replace Mendy," said Phillips.

Sanchez has appeared 79 times for the Seagulls since breaking into their first team in 2020.

Blues in touch with Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar could be on his way out of Inter Milan next year.

Chelsea have established contact with Milan Skriniar to facilitate a move next year, according to FC Inter News via Caught Offside. The Slovakian international has been rock-solid for Inter Milan in recent seasons but is in the final year of his contract. The Blues are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move next summer.

The London giants brought in Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer to bolster their backline. However, with Fofana struggling with injury and Thiago Silva at the fag end of his career, a new defender appears to be the need of the hour. Potter has utilised Reece James and Marc Cucurella in a back three to address the lack of personnel.

Skriniar's arrival could solve the issue, and he could also be a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva.

The 27-year-old has appeared 21 times for the Nerazzurri this season and is an indispensable part of the starting XI. However, due to his contract situation, Chelsea are likely to face severe competition for his signature.

Manchester United wanted Christian Pulisic on loan this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Christian Pulisic is currently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his national team.

Manchester United were interested in Christian Pulisic this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The USMNT forward has struggled for consistency since joining Chelsea in 2019. His situation has shown no signs of improvement under Graham Potter, and the player is already linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues were reluctant to let the American leave on loan this summer.

"Pulisic was already on Man United’s list in the summer, but Chelsea didn’t want to loan him out at that time. His future depends on the proposals, at the moment the situation is still quiet; Arsenal’s priority remains Mudryk for January but it’s still early," wrote Romano.

Pulisic has appeared 18 times for the London giants this season, scoring once and setting up two more.

