Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify top transfer targets, Bundesliga superstar on the radar and more - 1st June 2021

Chelsea are hoping that their UEFA Champions League victory will kick start a new era under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. The German manager joined the Blues at the end of January this year with the club in dire straits. Since then he has managed to steer them to a top-four finish and also won them their second Champions League title.

Chelsea are determined to get their hands on the Premier League trophy next season while defending their European trophy will also be a priority. Tuchel is expected to demand a few additions to his current squad over the summer to take the Blues to the pinnacle of success next season.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 1st June 2021.

Chelsea identify top transfer targets

Romelu Lukaku

According to reports, Chelsea have identified Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Declan Rice as their top transfer targets ahead of the summer. The Blues are aiming for two to three new additions to the squad, with the three players at the top of their wish list.

According to the Athletic, the club are looking to do that with two or three signings and Lukaku, Hakimi and Rice are their three top targets in positions they're looking to improve. pic.twitter.com/eQa7UT00pv — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 1, 2021

Tuchel is eager to bring Lukaku back to Chelsea as he aims to go all out for the Premier League crown next season. The Blues are also interested in Hakimi, but Paris Saint-Germain currently lead the race for his signature. Inter Milan could be forced to sell both players to address their ongoing financial problems. Former academy graduate Rice, on the other hand, is also a target for Tuchel, who wants to add steel to his midfield over the summer.

Bundesliga star on Blues radar

Niklas Sule

Chelsea have been linked with a few German players since the arrival of Tuchel, and Niklas Sule of Bayern Munich has been on that list. According to Sport Witness via BILD, the Bavarians are ready to sell the German defender, with Tuchel interested in bringing the player to the Premier League. Sule’s current contract expires next summer and he has struggled to find game time at Bayern Munich this season.

Niklas Süle | Thomas Tuchel driving Chelsea’s interest in player – Could leave club as contract talks ‘progressing slowly’https://t.co/Pe9VzQTq3z #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 1, 2021

A move to Chelsea, as such, could appeal to the 25-year-old. The Bavarians are not satisfied by the player’s development, which is why they are reluctant to offer him a new deal. The report also states that Sule has a change probability of 35 percent.

Newcastle United want Chelsea youngsters on loan

Newcastle United are eager to take Chelsea duo Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham on loan, according to The Hard Tackle via The Northern Echo. The Magpies believe that Gilmour could be as successful as Joe Willock, who was on loan from Arsenal in the 2020/21 season. The Blues want to keep hold of Gilmour, given his age and technical abilities, so a loan move will suit the club.

Steve Bruce is also targeting Abraham, who has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are looking to offload the Englishman, but Newcastle cannot afford the £40m they desire and want a loan deal instead.