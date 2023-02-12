Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to offload striker this summer; club advised to sign Harry Kane, and more - February 11, 2023

Chelsea could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (February 11) in the Premier League. Joao Felix gave the visitors the lead in the 16th minute, only for Emerson to equalise for the hosts 12 minutes later.

Meanwhile, former Blues striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has advised the club to sign Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to offload a striker this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 11, 2023:

Chelsea advised to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane could be a good fit at Stamford Bridge.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has advised Chelsea to try and persuade Harry Kane to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The English striker has been in outstanding form for Tottenham Hotspur in the last few seasons and leave the club this summer.

Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, as cited by Goal, Hasselbaink said that Spurs cannot demand £100 million for Kane this year.

"Chelsea need a striker. Harry Kane might not want to come, but Chelsea should try to persuade Harry Kane to join them. He might say no, but at least they would have tried. With Kane, he will guarantee you goals wherever he goes. There is still a chance that it might happen," said Hasselbaink.

He added:

"If Tottenham aren’t in the Champions League, and even if Chelsea aren’t in the Champions League, their chances are slimmer than Spurs of making the top four at this moment in time, but over the years to come, Chelsea has got a bigger chance of winning trophies and being in the Champions League, this is where Spurs have struggled."

Hasselbank continued:

"Kane has two more years left on his contract, so they won’t be in a position to ask for £100m; it will be less."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Harry Kane has become only the 3rd player to reach 200 Premier League goals:



🥇 Alan Shearer - (260)

🥈 Wayne Rooney - (208)

🥉 HARRY KANE - (200)



Legend of the game. 🫡 Harry Kane has become only the 3rd player to reach 200 Premier League goals:🥇 Alan Shearer - (260)🥈 Wayne Rooney - (208)🥉 HARRY KANE - (200)Legend of the game. 🫡 https://t.co/8XDRYmfoCG

Hasselbaink also believes that Joao Felix, who's on loan at Stamford Bridge, is not worth the £124 million fee Atletico Madrid want for him at the moment.

"Joao Felix is also not worth the reported £124m fee Atletico Madrid are asking for at this moment in time. He might be getting there. I do rate him as a player, but he hasn’t played a lot of football, even for Atletico Madrid. That also means that they don’t rate him, so they can’t ask £124m for him," said Hasselbaink.

Felix has registered one goal from two appearances for the London giants since arriving in January, while Kane recently scored his 200th Premier League goal.

Blues planning to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are planning to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Gabon international is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge at the moment and is not part of Graham Potter's plans for the future. The 33-year-old was recently linked with a move to the MLS to join Los Angeles FC on loan.

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would rather stay at Chelsea and fight for his place for the rest of this season than move to LA FC on loan.



#CFC



(@Matt_Law_DT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would rather stay at Chelsea and fight for his place for the rest of this season than move to LA FC on loan. 🚨 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would rather stay at Chelsea and fight for his place for the rest of this season than move to LA FC on loan.#CFC(@Matt_Law_DT) https://t.co/YVEfAAiE2P

The Gabon international is a long way down the pecking order in London and is no longer guaranteed first-team football. However, it's now believed that Aubameyang turned down the move, as he wants to stay with the Blues and fight for his place.

The 33-year-old has registered three goals and one assist in 18 games across competitions for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea are targeting a top-four finish, says Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is yet to cement his place in the first team under Graham Potter.

The Blues are targeting a top-four finish this season, according to Conor Gallagher. The English midfielder has been in and out of Potter's team this season, with the club also struggling under their new manager.

The Englishman is under tremendous pressure to deliver after investing heavily in the squad last month.

CFC Central @CFCCentral3 An interesting stat:



Conor Gallagher has created the most big chances for Chelsea this season with 5. Ziyech is next with 4.

Their contributions combined make up 29% of Chelsea's big chances created this season (31/10th in the PL.) An interesting stat: Conor Gallagher has created the most big chances for Chelsea this season with 5. Ziyech is next with 4.Their contributions combined make up 29% of Chelsea's big chances created this season (31/10th in the PL.)

Speaking to the club's website, Gallagher spoke highly of his manager.

"The realistic target is top four. The manager is on to us every day; he’s been brilliant. He pushes us in training and helps us on and off the pitch. We know what we need to do, and we know what we’re capable of achieving this season," said Gallagher.

He added:

"He’s been great. It’s obviously a massive job to come in to with new owners and a lot of new players; you have to give him and the coaches a lot of credit for that. All we want to do is improve on the pitch and get better results. We are Chelsea, and we should be higher in the table; that’s what we’re working towards."

Gallagher has registered one goal and one assist in 26 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

Poll : 0 votes