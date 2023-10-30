Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Santiago Gimenez boost, club want new defender in 2024, and more - October 30, 2023

Chelsea endured another demoralizing defeat over the weekend, losing 2-0 to Brentford in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge. The defeat left them 11th in the table, already 11 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino's team will look to quickly bounce back in their home game against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (November 1).

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their quest to sign Santiago Gimenez. The London giants are also planning to sign a new defender next year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from October 30, 2023.

Chelsea receive Santiago Gimenez boost

Santiago Gimenez has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to secure the services of Santiago Gimenez. According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues could sign the Mexican striker for just £39m.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the hunt for a new No. 9 and Gimenez has reportedly emerged as an option. The 22-year-old has exploded into the scene at Feyenoord in recent times, earning admirers across the continent.

Gimenez has also been on inspired form in the current campaign, registering 15 goals and three assists from 12 games in all competitions. He also recorded 23 goals and three assists in 45 matches across competitions last term, helping Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title.

The London giants are already keeping a close eye on Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen as they look to strengthen their attack in 2024. Gimenez could be a cost-effective option for them to consider.

Blues want new defender in 2024

Chelsea are planning to sign a new defender in 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants have invested heavily in the squad in recent transfer windows, but are yet to reap benefits on the pitch. Mauricio Pochettino was roped in this summer to get them back to their heyday and he has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge so far.

In his column for CaughtOffside, Romano said that the club want a replacement for Trevoh Chalobah, who is likely to leave in January.

"I can say that Chelsea are also looking into a new centre-back signing for 2024. It’s because the decision of the club – which is now 100 percent confirmed – is to sell Trevoh Chalobah in the January transfer window," Romano wrote.

"He would love to stay at Chelsea, he wants to play more, but there is no space for him and he doesn’t want to be stuck on the bench. Now he’s injured of course, but Chalobah’s future is elsewhere."

Chalobah was wanted by Bayern Munich, managed by Thomas Tuchel, his former boss at Stamford Bridge, this summer, but a move failed to materialize. Romano further stated that Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba could be a replacement for the Englishman:

"Chelsea will look at the opportunities in the January transfer window, then it depends if they find the right player at the right price. One more player to watch is Edmond Tapsoba […] He’s having a fantastic campaign with Bayer Leverkusen. He did extend his contract there in September, but there is a possibility for him to leave in 2024 with a big proposal."

Tapsoba, 24, has helped Leverkusen keep three clean sheets in nine Bundesliga games and sit atop the standings with 25 points.

Christopher Nkunku backed to "transform" Chelsea's attack upon return from injury

Christopher Nkunku is yet to make his Stamford Bridge debut

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes Christopher Nkunku will transform Chelsea's attack once he finally makes his return from injury.

The French forward joined the Blues this summer from RB Leipzig for around £52 million with a huge reputation but picked up an injury in pre-season. He is yet to make his official debut for his new side, but is edging closer to full fitness.

Speaking to ESPN, Hislop admitted that the Frenchman could take time to hit top form form at Stamford Bridge, but believes he could improve their attack.

"I think the silver lining or maybe two in this case is that Nkunku, by all accounts, is back training. So we’ll see how long it takes him to regain fitness, find himself back in the startling line-up and find form. And I think his presence transforms this team from a goalscoring perspective," said Hislop.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have struggled in front of goal this season in Nkunku's absence, scoring just 13 times in 10 Premier League matches. With him in the team, they scored 12 in four completed preseason fixtures.