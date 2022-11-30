Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues remain interested in Ajax midfielder; club locked in negotiations to extend Mason Mount stay, and more - November 30, 2022

Chelsea spent a small fortune in the summer transfer window but are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League after 14 games. New manager Graham Potter is expected to turn things around at Stamford Bridge and could look to reinforce his squad in January.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues remain interested in an Ajax midfielder, whom they wanted in the summer. Elsewhere, Romano has shed light on the club’s efforts to tie Mason Mount down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 30, 2022:

Chelsea remain interested in Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez (right) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have retained their interest in Edson Alvarez, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Mexican has been a key figure at Ajax recently and was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues attempted to prise him away late in the window, but the Dutch giants held firm.

The Blues continue to keep an eye on the 25-year-old at the moment. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there are no ongoing talks to bring the player to the Premier League.

“Edson Alvarez is also one of the players Chelsea appreciate, but talks are not ongoing now. It’s been quiet since August, but I’m sure that in 2023, many clubs will keep an eye on him in the Premier League. Chelsea tried to sign him in the summer, but Ajax were clear they did not want to sell, and it could remain a difficult deal,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that Chelsea could attempt a repeat of the Christopher Nkunku episode with Alvarez in the future.

“Overall, Chelsea can be surprising, as they have Todd Boehly making decisions on transfers but now also a new board with Joe Shields, Laurence Stewart, Paul Winstanley and soon Christopher Vivell to plan for new signings,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“So everything is open; they will be very active on future plans. I would not be surprised if they try again something like they’ve done with the early move for Nkunku.”

Alvarez has appeared 19 times for Ajax this season, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

Blues locked in negotiations to extend Mason Mount stay

Mason Mount is currently with the England team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are currently in talks with Mason Mount regarding a contract extension.

The 23-year-old is edging closer to the final 18 months of his contract, so the Blues want to end all speculation regarding his future. Recent reports have suggested that talks between the two parties have broken down due to the player’s wage demands.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that it's not the case. He added that the London giants are eager to tie Mount down to a new deal.

“I’m told there are still negotiations ongoing between Chelsea and Mason Mount. Many of the rumours on salary offer and similar have been denied by sources close to both Chelsea and the player. It’s still an open negotiation, and Todd Boehly really wants Mount to stay. Let’s see in the next weeks,” wrote Romano.

Mount has two goals and six assists in 21 games across competitions for Chelsea this season.

AC Milan not in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech (left) has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge recently.

AC Milan are not engaged in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan has been a subdued figure at Chelsea this season and has one foot out of the club. He was wanted by AC Milan this summer, but a move failed to materialise. The 29-year-old is currently representing his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Milan wanted a loan move for Ziyech this summer. However, the Blues were only willing to let him go on a permanent transfer.

“There are always rumours about Hakim Ziyech and AC Milan; it’s almost three years now. But there are no negotiations ongoing for Ziyech to Milan or to involve Ziyech in a deal for Rafael Leao. Hakim is appreciated by the Milan board, but they didn’t want to proceed with a permanent transfer also last summer. Chelsea only wanted a permanent deal, and so nothing happened,” wrote Romano.

Ziyech has appeared nine times for the London giants across competitions this season but is yet to score.

Get Tunisia vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group F in FIFA World Cup 2022? Belgium Canada Croatia Morocco 905 votes