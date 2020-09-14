Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer huge blow in Declan Rice pursuit, Lampard hits back at Klopp, and more - 13th September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues suffer a major blow in their hopes of signing Declan Rice, Frank Lampard responds to Jurgen Klopp, and more.

Chelsea suffer huge blow in pursuit of Declan Rice

Chelsea have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, with the Hammers insisting that the 21-year-old is not for sale at any price, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Chelsea were hopeful of completing a cut-price deal for the midfielder, who is eyed by Frank Lampard as a long-term solution for the Blues' defence. However, it seems the Blues are set for disappointment as West Ham are just not willing to let go of their prized asset at any cost.

Frank Lampard responds to Jurgen Klopp's comments

Frank Lampard has responded to Jurgen Klopp's recent comments about clubs owned by "countries and oligarchs"

Frank Lampard has hit back at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the German manager recently commented on Chelsea's transfer business and stated that the Reds functioned differently from clubs owned by "countries and oligarchs".

Lampard insisted that apart from Leicester City, every club that has succeeded in the Premier League has recruited well and has spent a huge amount of money, highlighting Liverpool's then world-record purchases of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

The Englishman said:

"I was less annoyed with it, I found it more, slightly amusing, I would say,” said Lampard. “Because I think when you talk about the owners of clubs, I don't think it matters what line of business they come from, we're talking about some very wealthy owners of clubs in the Premier League.

"I think with Liverpool's story – and I referenced it a lot last year, Liverpool's story – it's a fantastic story of a club over four-and-a-half, five years that Jurgen Klopp's been there that have managed to get recruitment right to a really high level.

"And the reality is probably, other than maybe Leicester, which is an incredible story, most clubs that win the Premier League in the modern day have recruited well and recruited at a high level money-wise. And you can go through the Liverpool players: Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Salah, incredible players, that came at a very high price.

"So Liverpool have done it, and they've done it over a period of time. What we've done is come off the back of a ban, probably tried to address the situation ourselves to help improve us."

Frank Lampard insists N'Golo Kante is not for sale

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has insisted that midfielder N'Golo Kante is not for sale, amidst strong interest from Inter Milan. The Englishman highlighted that the 29-year-old was fundamental to his plans at Stamford Bridge and will not be sold in the ongoing transfer market.

Inter manager Antonio Conte was keen on a reunion with Kante, who had helped him win the Premier League title in his first season at Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion, Lampard said:

"I think pretty much every club in the world would want N'Golo Kante.

"I have seen those reports as well. He is an incredible player and person and I certainly don't want to lose him. He's fundamental in terms of what I'm trying to do."