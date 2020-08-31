Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer huge blow in sensational pursuit of Lionel Messi, Serie A giants interested in N'Golo Kante, and more - 30th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues suffer a huge blow in their pursuit of Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante attracts interest from Serie A giants and more.

Chelsea suffer huge blow in Lionel Messi pursuit

According to Football London, Chelsea have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Lionel Messi after La Liga confirmed that the €700 million release clause in the Argentine's contract hadn't expired.

Reports had suggested that Messi's release clause had expired, allowing any club to negotiate a transfer with Barcelona. However, La Liga have sided with Barcelona in their ongoing dispute with Messi, asserting that activating the release clause is the only way of signing the 33-year-old ace.

There was another clause in Messi's contract that allowed him to walk away on a free transfer at the end of the 2019/2020 season but Barcelona have insisted that the clause expired on the 10th of June.

Antonio Conte asks Inter Milan to sign N'Golo Kante

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with N'Golo Kante

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has urged the club to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb. The Blues had signed the Frenchman when Conte arrived at the club back in 2016. The midfielder was instrumental in helping the Italian manager win the Premier League in his first season in charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to the report, Conte is keen on a reunion with Kante and has urged the club hierarchy to sign the midfielder. Inter are eyeing a loan deal for the 29-year-old, with an option or an obligation to buy him for around £45 million.

Chelsea on the verge of completing Kai Havertz transfer

Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz. According to reports, the 21-year-old sensation was present for Bayer Leverkusen's mandatory COVID-19 testing on Friday and Saturday (which was also required for the German national team) but did not take part in the performance testing on Sunday.

Our Story: Transfer is getting closer! Kai Havertz did not take part of the performance test today of @bayer04fussball (he

completed the Corona tests on Friday and Saturday because he needs them for the national team) @ChelseaFC @PippoArens @BILD_Sport #LONDONCALLING — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 30, 2020

Chelsea have been locked in negotiations with the Bundesliga outfit for Havertz's transfer. However, latest reports suggest that the Blues might have finally made a breakthrough in talks. According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Leverkusen over a €100 million deal for the forward.