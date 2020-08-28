Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues target 3 more signings, Thiago Silva set to announced as Chelsea player, and more - 27th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Blues' transfer plans for the remainder of the current window, Thiago Silva's impending arrival at Stamford Bridge, and more.

Chelsea target 3 more first-team signings

Chelsea are looking to sign at least three more first-team players following the recent arrival of Malang Sarr to the club. Sarr was the latest player to make the switch to the Stamford Bridge outfit, with the Blues announcing his arrival on Thursday. The 21-year-old defender signed for the club on a free transfer after his contract with Nice ran down.

Sarr was Chelsea's fourth major signing of the current transfer window, with the London giants having already completed the signings of Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. However, according to the Evening Standard, the Blues are not done just yet and are looking to bring in at least three more first-team players.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz for the better part of a month, with a deal now apparently close. The Blues are also said to have agreed on personal terms with Thiago Silva, who is now a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the report, the Stamford Bridge outfit are also keen on bringing a new world-class goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, who endured a forgettable campaign between the sticks for the Blues last season.

Thiago Silva set to be announced as a Chelsea player

Thiago Silva is set to be announced as a Chelsea player on Friday, according to reports. The Blues have agreed on an initial one-year contract with the 35-year-old, who is currently a free agent after the expiration of his contract with PSG. The deal also includes an option to extend for another year.

Silva has reportedly completed his Chelsea medical in Milan and is expected to fly to London soon, where he will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Chelsea hold talks with Ligue 1 goalkeeper

Chelsea reportedly view Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as a great replacement to out-of-favour Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea have held initial talks with Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to football.london. The Blues are in the market for a first-choice goalkeeper, with Frank Lampard reportedly having lost faith in current No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to the report, the two clubs are still far apart on their valuation of the 28-year-old, with Rennes holding out for a fee in the region of £45 million while Chelsea are only willing to offer £22 million for his services. The Blues are hopeful of completing a deal for the goalkeeper for under £30 million.