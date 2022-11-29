Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Former player tips Blues to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; club edging closer to RB Leipzig forward, and more - November 29, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter took charge at Stamford Bridge in September and will be eager to secure a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed the Blues to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are close to completing a move for a RB Leipzig forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 29, 2022:

Gary Neville tips Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Gary Neville reckons Chelsea could sign Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is available on a free transfer after cutting ties with Manchester United on mutual consent earlier this month. The London giants were interested in the 37-year-old in January and have been linked with him once again.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, as cited by The Manchester Evening News, Neville said that Ronaldo would want to join a top club next.

“I think he (Ronaldo) wants to carry on playing at the elite level of football, and I think he’s got a cameo in him at a top club probably for the last four months of the season, where he’ll go and score 15, 20 goals and it wouldn’t surprise me at all," said Neville.

He added:

“It could be either (UK or abroad); it could be the UK if there is a team that will bite. It’s more likely abroad. Chelsea are the ones that I think are talking about it. Boehly seems to like the idea of Cristiano at Chelsea.”

However, Neville went on to point out that the Blues shouldn't sign Ronaldo if they're working on a long-term project.

"If you are looking at it as a long-term thing, no (they shouldn’t sign him). Two to three years, even one and a half years. But if you are looking at a four, five-month (period), you want someone who can put the ball in the back of the net, and it’s a pretty sure bet that he will, I’d say go for it," said Neville.

He continued:

“I’m not sure (they will) because I’m not sure Graham Potter will want that. I think he’ll want to build a more youthful project.”

Ronaldo has scored once in two games for Portugal at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He has netted thrice in 17 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Blues edging closer to Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is expected to arrive at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Chelsea are a step away from sealing Christopher Nkunku's signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has enjoyed a steady rise to fame at RB Leipzig. He has appeared 23 times for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up four more.

The 25-year-old was in Les Bleus' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but an unfortunate injury picked up in training ruled him out of the tournament.

Fabrizio Romano



Long term deal agreed starting from June 2023.



Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal. Medical already done as reported in September, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60m clause/easier payment terms.

However, Nkunku's stock remains high, and the Blues have been on his heels for a while. The London giants have now made significant progress in their quest to take him to Stamford Bridge. Medicals were completed in September, and the Premier League giants have reportedly struck a deal with Leipzig to secure his signature.

Chelsea are set to pay more than the player's €60 million release clause, and the Frenchman would join them on a long-term deal in the summer. All that's left is the final signature across the dotted line.

Declan Rice a summer priority for Chelsea

Declan Rice is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Simon Phillips has said that Chelsea would prioritise a move for Declan Rice in the summer.

The West Ham United midfielder has been in stupendous form for club and country and has admirers at many Premier League clubs. The Blues are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, whose West Ham contract expires in 2024.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips added that the London giants are unlikely to move for him in January.

"We’ve been told for months now that Rice is going to be a priority target for Chelsea come the summer. There’s no chance, I don’t think, of him moving in January," said Phillips.

Rice is currently with the England team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

