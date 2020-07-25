Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Interest in Manchester City star, update on Kai Havertz pursuit and more - 25th July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Blues' pursuit of Manchester City star, an update on Kai Havertz and more.

Chelsea interested in signing John Stones from Manchester City

It is no surprise that Chelsea are looking at defensive reinforcements ahead of the upcoming season. Frank Lampard's side are on course to record one of the worst seasons defensively that the club has seen in the Premier League era.

The Blues have been linked with moves for Leicester City's Ben Chilwell, while Declan Rice and Jose Gimenez are also reportedly targets. However, according to Football Insider, Chelsea are interested in the services of Manchester City defender John Stones.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola aims to rejig his defence ahead of the forthcoming season. According to the report, Stones is on Chelsea's shortlist as he fits the bill of the kind of defender that Lampard is looking for.

It remains to be seen if City will be interested in selling to a direct rival ahead of next season.

Roma interested in Victor Moses

Roma are interested in Chelsea attacker Victor Moses, with the Blues looking to get rid of the winger once and for all during the upcoming transfer window. Moses is currently on loan at Serie A side Inter Milan, who had signed him in January with an option to convert the loan deal into a permanent move.

However, Inter Milan have decided against signing Moses permanently. According to Calciomercato via Football Italia, Roma are interested in the winger.

Chelsea will be more than willing to sell the 29-year-old as they prepare to overhaul their squad in the coming weeks.

Kai Havertz transfer could be delayed

Chelsea may have to wait in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, as the Bundesliga outfit expect the German international to remain with the club until the conclusion of their Europa League campaign.

According to the Express, Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz is optimistic that the 21-year-old with stay with the club as they compete for the Europa League trophy.

Leverkusen have a 3-1 lead as they take on Rangers in the second leg of their Europa League tie on 6th August. Bosz said:

"Kai Havertz will be there right at the start of the training session.

"I am confident he will also be with us in the Europa League."