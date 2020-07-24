Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus sign Chelsea forward, Lampard loses faith in underfire Spaniard, and more - 24th July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on Juventus signing a Chelsea forward, Frank Lampard losing his patience over Spaniard, and more.

Juventus sign Chelsea's highly rated forward Samuel Iling Junior

Juventus have snapped up one of Chelsea's brightest prospects in Samuel Iling Junior, with the 16 year old currently training with the Turin outfit. According to Goal, the Old Lady have recently reached an agreement with the Stamford Bridge outfit, with the official announcement imminent.

The 16 year old, who mostly plays on the left wing, has been the subject of interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs including PSG, Bayern Munich, and Ajax.

Further info: Samuel Iling Jnr has been training with Juventus recently having found an agreement, the announcement will be made once his contract starts soon. Interesting move for a top English talent overseas to the Turin giants. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 23, 2020

Frank Lampard loses faith in Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly given up on goalkeeper Kepar Arrizabalaga, with the Spaniard continuing to make poor choices between the sticks for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Kepa arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2018 for £71.6 million -- a world-record fee for a goalkeeper. However, the 25 year old has endured a torrid time in goal for the Blues and has been guilty of a number of high-profile mistakes.

Kepa is on course to equal Chelsea's worst defensive record in the Premier League era should he fail to keep a clean sheet in the final game of the season against Wolves.

According to ESPN, Lampard had started to lose patience in the Spaniard as early as in the first half of the season, and the former Athletic Bilbao man has not done much to quell these thoughts of his manager.

Advertisement

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for a world-class keeper as they aim to rectify the goalkeeping situation ahead of next season. It would be impossible for Chelsea to recoup the world-record fee that they paid for Kepa, and a loan deal looks most likely.

The Blues have been linked with Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Dean Henderson in recent weeks.

Kai Havertz keen on Chelsea transfer despite returning to Leverkusen training

Kai Havertz is still keen on a move to Chelsea despite returning to training for Bayer Leverkusen as the Bundesliga side starts their preparations for the Europa League campaign. The German forward has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, with reports even claiming that the 21 year old has agreed personal terms with the Blues.

According to Sky Sports, Havertz has informed the Bundesliga outfit that he wants to leave and the club have accepted this and are willing to let him go. Leverkusen were said to be holding out for a fee of £90 million, but a deal in the range of £70 million plus add-ons looks likely to be finalized soon.