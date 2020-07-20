Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Personal terms agreed with Kai Havertz, Atletico's demand for Oblak, and more - 20th July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest news as Chelsea edge closer to the signing of Kai Havertz, the next three names on the Blues' transfer list, and more.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Kai Havertz

Chelsea have had a blockbuster start in the recruitment department ahead of next season. The Blues have already strengthened their attack with the addition of the explosive duo of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax. The Stamford Bridge outfit have now edged one step closer to another big name signing in the name of Kai Havertz, with Angelo Mangiante of Sky Italy claiming that the German has agreed personal terms with the London outfit.

It has also been reported that Chelsea are close to finding total agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a fee in the region of €80 million for the services of the 21-year-old, who has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge. The German international has netted 17 goals in 43 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this season, and will be a huge goalscoring threat for Frank Lampard's side next season.

Personal terms have already been agreed.

Kai #Haverts just wants to join #Chelsea. No other team.

In a few days there will be the official bid from Chelsea to find the agreement with Bayern Leverkusen around €80M.

Talks ongoing very fast. #CFC @SkySport#Transfers pic.twitter.com/nihkW29QOr — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 20, 2020

Chelsea eye three more signings after Havertz

Chelsea are not just eyeing attacking reinforcements ahead of next season, the club is also actively pursuing defensive reinforcements too. According to the Telegraph, signing a goalkeeper is a top priority for Frank Lampard ahead of next season, irrespective of whether Kepa Arrizabalaga stays or leaves the club. The Spaniard has had a dismal season between the sticks for Chelsea in his second season since his world-record fee move. Jan Oblak and Dean Henderson are some of the names that the Stamford Bridge outfit have been linked with.

That is not all. A left-back and, possibly, a central defender is also being targeted by the Blues, who look to equip Frank Lampard in the best possible way ahead of next season to challenge for top honours.

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid firm on Jan Oblak price

Atletico Madrid are firm on their stance that Chelsea will have to pay the £110 million release clause in Jan Oblak's contract if they are to lure the Slovenian to Stamford Bridge. The 27-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the best goalkeepers in recent years and is one of the reasons behind Atletico Madrid's stellar defensive record. It is no surprise that Frank Lampard has zeroed in on Oblak to challenge or possibly replace Kepa Arrizabalaga — who has had a forgettable season — in goal for the Blues.

However, according to Goal, Chelsea will have to pay his release clause if they are to enter into contract talks with Oblak. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is expected to do everything in his power to block the Slovenian international from leaving the club. However, if the Blues do end up paying his release clause, there is not much that the Argentine would be able to do.