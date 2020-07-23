Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Personal terms agreed with star forward, interest in Atletico Madrid star, and more - 23rd July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on Kai Havertz agreeing personal terms with the Blues, interest in an Atletico Madrid star, and more.

Kai Havertz agrees five-year deal with Chelsea

Chelsea have moved one step closer to signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Express. The Blues have agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the German international according to the report. Havertz is set to earn £7.3 million per year plus add-ons upon completing his move to Stamford Bridge.

With personal terms agreed with Havertz, the last stumbling block for the transfer of the highly coveted German forward is finalizing on the transfer fee. Both clubs are reportedly in negotiations as Chelsea try and put the final touches on the deal.

While a host of clubs have been interested in the services of Havertz, it is being reported that Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia played a crucial role in convincing the German to join Frank Lampard's side.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane seems to have accidentally spilt the beans on Havertz's move to Stamford Bridge during his first press conference as a Bayern Munich player. Sane said,

"It‘s good for Chelsea that they signed two German top talents with Werner and Havertz this summer."

Chelsea scout Atletico Madrid star

It is no secret that Chelsea are actively looking to reinforce their defence ahead of the next season. The Blues have been linked with a host of defensive options in recent times, including the likes of West Ham's Declan Rice and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. However, the enormous price tags commanded by the two Premier League stars could prove to be a stumbling block in any move to the Stamford Bridge.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea have scouted Atletico Madrid ace Jose Maria Gimenez as the Blues broaden their search for defensive reinforcements. The Stamford Bridge outfit look set to take advantage of Atletico's precarious financial situation and land some of their top stars.

However, according to the report, Frank Lampard will need to let go of one of the central defenders at his disposal to sign Gimenez, because of the already high competition for places at the club.

German defender identified as Ben Chilwell alternative

Chelsea's pursuit of Ben Chilwell appears to be headed for a dead-end, with Leicester City refusing to budge on their £80 million evaluation of the defender. According to reports in Germany (via Metro), the Stamford Bridge outfit have now shifted their focus to Atlanta full-back Robin Gosens, who is now at the top of the shortlist for the Blues.

Gosens has been a critical player in Atalanta's rise to the top of Serie A, but the club are open to let the 26-year-old leave should their asking price of €30 million be met. However, it will not be easy for Chelsea to lure the German defender, as they face competition from Juventus and Hertha Berlin for his signature.